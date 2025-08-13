UAE PropTech sector to hit AED5.69bn by 2030

The UAE’s property technology (PropTech) market is set to grow to AED 5.69 billion ($1.55 billion) by 2030, from AED 2.24 billion in 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 17.49 per cent, according to market research firm Research and Markets.

The report said the growth reflects wider adoption of artificial intelligence, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and immersive tools such as virtual and augmented reality to improve efficiency, transparency and customer engagement in the real estate sector. These technologies are being deployed across development, management, transactions and investment.

In construction, VR and AR are being used to improve design accuracy, speed up collaboration and reduce errors, supporting the delivery of large-scale projects.

Australian firm Lifesize Plans, which entered the UAE market in 2023, uses life-sized architectural projections at a 1:1 scale during the pre-construction stage to assist decision-making.

Georges Calas, CEO of Lifesize Plans Dubai, said: “From immersive virtual reality and augmented reality walkthroughs to AI-driven analytics, these new technologies are redefining how real estate is bought, sold, and built in the UAE.”

UAE leads PropTech innovation in MENA

The UAE has emerged as the fastest-growing PropTech hub in the Middle East and North Africa, with 189 firms operating in the sector as of 2025, nearly triple the number from two years earlier, according to industry data. Dubai launched a dedicated PropTech hub in July aimed at supporting more than 200 startups, attracting over $300 million in investments, and creating 3,000 jobs by 2030.

Globally, the PropTech market was valued at $47.08 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach $179.03 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 16 per cent, driven by digitisation of real estate operations, demand for smart buildings and adoption of AI, IoT, blockchain and cloud platforms.

Calas added: “As the country continues to push the boundaries of innovation and prove to be one of the top investment options for expatriates from all over the world, PropTech is quickly becoming a cornerstone of the market’s long-term resilience and global competitiveness.”

Government backing for smart, sustainable urban development and strong investor interest are expected to support the UAE’s PropTech expansion, alongside innovations such as AI-powered property platforms, IoT-enabled energy systems, and blockchain-based title registration.