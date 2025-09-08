UAE proptech startup PRYPCO secures major funding from General Catalyst for real estate innovation

PRYPCO , the UAE-based property technology platform, has secured funding from General Catalyst in a Pre-Series A round led by the venture capital firm.

The investment marks General Catalyst’s first PropTech commitment in the Middle East region.

Founded in 2022 by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO operates an ecosystem that addresses real estate investment, financing, and ownership.

General Catalyst leads PRYPCO pre-series A round in first Middle East PropTech investment

The platform has facilitated close to AED10 billion in mortgages since launch and helped over 3,000 individuals secure UAE Golden Visas.

The company has onboarded more than 50,000 users who have invested nearly AED20 million across 21 properties through PRYPCO Blocks, its fractional ownership platform. The platform enables users to purchase portions of properties rather than entire units.

PRYPCO has launched PRYPCO Mint, the region’s first tokenised property investment platform, which has attracted almost 2,000 investors who have invested over AED16 million.

The platform represents the first globally to partner with a government entity, working with the Dubai Land Department to tokenise title deeds.

The company supports over 60,000 agents in the UAE through 300+ secondary projects, a data hub containing information on 1,500 projects, and income streams from mortgage and Golden Visa referrals.

“We’re building the future of real estate, where property ownership is no longer limited by capital, geography, or bureaucracy. General Catalyst backing us at this stage is a major milestone; it validates the urgency of what we’re solving and reinforces our role in leading this shift globally,” Amira Sajwani, Founder & CEO of PRYPCO said in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with Amira and PRYPCO’s team in their mission to democratise real estate investments in one of the world’s most dynamic and prominent property markets. With their deep networks & roots in the region, unique insights into the ecosystem, and palpable passion, we believe this team is well placed to build the future of real estate investments in the Middle East,” Neeraj Arora, Managing Director at General Catalyst added.

PRYPCO reports that properties on its platform have sold out within minutes and attracted investors from across the globe.

The company plans to use the new capital to expand its offerings, deepen regulatory collaboration, and continue scaling operations.

The funding round positions PRYPCO as a category leader in MENA PropTech as Dubai and the wider MENA region advance digital assets and property innovation initiatives.