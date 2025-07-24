UAE real estate: $108.9mn mansion sale by Aldar sets new Abu Dhabi record

An eight-bedroom luxury mansion in Aldar’s Faya Al Saadiyat has been sold for AED 400 million (US$108.9 million), almost triple the value of the previous record for property sold in Abu Dhabi.

Faya Al Saadiyat is an exclusive beachfront community located on one of the last remaining villa plots on Saadiyat Island, within the award-winning Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

The previous record in the UAE capital was an AED 137 million (US$37.3 million) sale of Aldar’s Nobu Residences Abu Dhabi penthouse, also on Saadiyat Island.

Record-breaking luxury mansion sale

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, commented: “This record transaction at Faya Al Saadiyat sets a new benchmark for luxury real estate in Abu Dhabi and underscores the strong demand for ultra-premium, beachfront homes in the emirate.

“Recognised as the crown jewel of Abu Dhabi’s luxury real estate, Saadiyat Island continues to attract homebuyers and investors from around the world. This sustained momentum reflects the success of Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision, enabled by progressive government policies, long-term residency initiatives, and strategic investment in infrastructure, culture, and entertainment.”

The Faya Al Saadiyat mansion offers the highest standards of luxury and the largest allocation of space on the island, spanning 6,561 sqm, and blends architectural sophistication with complete privacy and uninterrupted 360-degree views of water and greenery.

Among the world-class amenities in the mansion are a private car gallery, a golf simulator, an in-house cinema, and sophisticated wellness and fitness suites, apart from direct access to one of the UAE’s most desirable beaches.

Faya Al Saadiyat, an exclusive luxury gated community of 21 super-luxury homes, including two eight-bedroom mansions and 19 six- to seven-bedroom villas, is scheduled for completion in 2028. It is designed by the globally acclaimed 1508 London Interior Design Studio and Nordic Office Architects. The design draws inspiration from Saadiyat Island’s natural beauty and distinctive wildlife, combining indigenous materials with minimalist aesthetics and expansive open-plan layouts.

It features Italian-made kitchens and wardrobes, bespoke joinery, and state-of-the-art appliances. A private beachfront pool anchors expansive living and recreational areas, framing views of the surrounding golf course and the beach.

With Abu Dhabi’s population surpassing four million, Saadiyat Island has established itself as the most sought-after destination in the emirate. In the first half of 2025, Aldar recorded AED 5 billion (US$1.36 billion) in sales on Saadiyat Island, reflecting the interest from local and international buyers. Expatriates accounted for 86 per cent of buyers, with the top nationalities comprising Russia, France, United Kingdom, China and United States.

Ghazi Saeed Al Ateibi, Executive Director Real Estate Transactions Sector at ADREC, added: “Abu Dhabi is recognised as a world-leading destination for global real estate investments, driven by growing trust in a market that is well-regulated, transparent, and investor-friendly.

“At ADREC, our role is to safeguard this ecosystem by upholding strong governance, regulatory oversight, and seamless processes across the sector. Transactions of this scale reflect the strength of a maturing market and the effectiveness of a regulatory framework we’ve put in place designed to support and attract responsible, high-value investment.”