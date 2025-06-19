UAE real estate: BEEAH announces new Khalid Bin Sultan City project in Sharjah

BEEAH has announced the launch of Khalid Bin Sultan City, its first real estate development in Sharjah.

The project marks the organisation’s expansion into the real estate sector, building on its expertise across the environment, energy, technology, real estate, and healthcare sectors.

The project was unveiled under the patronage of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and in the presence of Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

BEEAH reveals Sharjah’s new freehold project

Named after the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the development is described by BEEAH as a continuation of his legacy in design and urban planning.

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the master-planned, mixed-use project will span a 1.5-kilometre-long plot, including BEEAH’s LEED Platinum-certified headquarters in Sharjah, and will offer 1,500 freehold residential units.

The city includes residential, commercial, cultural, and recreational zones. It will be divided into seven neighbourhoods, each centred around a plaza designed to be accessible within a five-minute walking distance. The project includes children’s hubs, wellness clinics, sports facilities, and outdoor cafés.

The development also includes a two-kilometre shaded linear park. The central park features cycling and running tracks, sculpture gardens, wellness areas, and shaded courtyards.

The layout incorporates native trees, colonnades, and recessed façades to reduce ground temperatures and improve pedestrian comfort.

According to BEEAH, the project was designed following the directive of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council of Family Affairs and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of BEEAH.

The city is built on four pillars – sustainability, technology, culture, and people. It will feature net-zero ready infrastructure, renewable energy systems, recycled water facilities, and sustainable mobility.

It will also include AI-driven digital infrastructure and decentralised digital identities. Public art, a cultural centre, and architecture reflecting the local identity are also part of the plan.

“BEEAH’s journey in real estate marks a transformative milestone with Khalid Bin Sultan City, a flagship real estate project that brings our principles of sustainability, technology, culture, and community to an urban scale. The city builds directly upon lessons learned from creating one of the world’s most advanced office buildings – demonstrating how technology can scale sustainable impact across entire communities rather than just individual structures,” Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH said.

The city will also include a design and business district with incubator spaces for the creative economy and venues to support entrepreneurship and circular design. This district will be connected to residential, retail, and entertainment zones.

“Our experience as a world-class visionary developer of landmark projects has led to today’s announcement of Khalid Bin Sultan City, and the formalisation of BEEAH’s wider expansion into real estate. This is a natural progression of our determination to build tomorrow’s smart and sustainable cities. Inspired by our earlier achievements, we are now applying these same principles on an urban scale – demonstrating how technology can scale sustainable impact across entire communities rather than just individual structures. This city is a testament to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, whose unwavering commitment to sustainable development has guided BEEAH’s journey,” he added.

BEEAH’s move into real estate follows earlier infrastructure and development projects. These include the organisation’s Sharjah headquarters, the Jawaher Boston Medical District – designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop – and the Sharjah Creative Quarter, designed by Taller de Arquitectura – Mauricio Rocha in collaboration with Daniel Rosselló.

“We have designed Khalid Bin Sultan City as a dynamic ecosystem where diverse perspectives and talents converge, sparking new ideas and solutions for a sustainable future. We believe that building a better future starts with how we live today. This is why the city’s design goes beyond utility – celebrating heritage, art, and identity through vibrant public spaces and cultural landmarks. The master plan and signature architecture by Zaha Hadid Architects bring this vision to life, blending innovation and beauty to create an environment that inspires, invites, and endures. It is a city where people can thrive, connect, and experience the best of sustainable living – all within a walkable, vibrant, and culturally rich environment,” Nada Taryam, CEO of Real Estate at BEEAH added.

Khalid Bin Sultan City will offer villas, townhouses, and apartments in phases. As a freehold development, it is open to buyers of all nationalities. More details about unit types and services will be shared in future announcements.

The announcement comes as Sharjah’s real estate sector continues to grow. Transactions reached AED 13.2 billion in the first quarter of 2025, up 31.9 per cent year-on-year, according to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department. The sector’s growth is attributed to investor confidence, infrastructure development, and government support.