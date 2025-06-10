UAE real estate: One Group launches ELEVATE as it eyes $1bn project pipeline

Global real estate developer One Group has officially entered the UAE market as it eyes an ambitious $1bn property pipeline.

One Group has announced its ELEVATE brand, which it says is dedicated to creating lifestyle-centric luxury developments in the region.

This strategic launch marks the Group’s most ambitious regional expansion to date.

ELEVATE announces UAE beachfront development

The first chapter of ELEVATE’s journey in the UAE will begin with a flagship branded beachfront development. Although full project details remain confidential for now, the project will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Zeeshaan Shah, Chairman of One Group, said: “I’m thrilled to officially begin our development journey in the UAE. I started my career in this extraordinary country 18 years ago, and witnessing its incredible transformation has been deeply inspiring.

“Today, the UAE stands as a global benchmark for lifestyle, ambition, and opportunity—a true reflection of the vision and dedication of its great leadership.”

With a 15-year legacy of delivering more than $2.5bn in global real estate transactions and a portfolio spanning across three continents, One Group has proven its expertise in luxury developments.

The launch of ELEVATE represents the Group’s most significant regional move, with a robust development pipeline worth more than $1bn set to roll out in the next 12 months.

Shah said: “In every market we enter, we forge our own path—not by following trends, but by introducing a distinct, lifestyle-led approach to design and development.

“At its core, great real estate isn’t just about space—it’s about creating a way of life. Our focus is on crafting environments that elevate everyday living by integrating community, connection, wellness, and meaningful experiences.”

ELEVATE is in advanced discussions with leading hospitality and lifestyle operators to co-create branded residences in the UAE.