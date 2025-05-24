UAE real estate: Property transactions hit over $65bn in first quarter of 2025

Real estate transactions across five emirates in the UAE reached AED239 billion in the first quarter of 2025, driven by investor confidence, flexible regulations, and expanding project pipelines, according to data.

The period from January through March recorded 94,719 sales, purchase, and mortgage deals in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah, marking the start to the year for the UAE’s property sector.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Properties, said the UAE’s real estate boom is fuelled by the country’s broader economic and cultural progress, making it one of the world’s most attractive destinations for living, working, and investing, according to a statement by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Al Dhiyebi reported that Aldar recorded AED8.9 billion in Q1 sales, representing a 42 per cent year-on-year increase, with portfolio occupancy rates exceeding 95 per cent by the end of the quarter.

Dubai property market leads UAE with $52.1bn in Q1 property transactions

Dubai accounted for the share of transactions, recording AED193 billion in real estate transactions from 58,039 deals. This represented growth of 16.2 per cent in value and 31.5 per cent in volume compared to 2024.

The Dubai Land Department reported AED142 billion in sales from 45,077 deals, marking a 30 per cent increase in value compared to the same period last year.

Mortgages reached AED41 billion from 10,949 transactions, up 27 per cent in volume. The remainder came from grants and exchanges.

Abu Dhabi property market up 34.5%

Abu Dhabi posted AED25.3 billion in total real estate transactions, up 34.5 per cent from Q1 2024.

This included 3,819 sale deals worth AED15.51 billion—up 26.7 per cent—and 3,077 mortgage transactions totalling AED9.8 billion, a 49 per cent increase, according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre.

Sharjah, Ajman property markets show 30%+ growth in Q1 2025 transactions

Sharjah recorded AED13.2 billion in property transactions from 24,597 deals, up 31.9 per cent year-on-year, according to data from the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

Ajman registered AED5.55 billion in total transactions, reflecting a 29 per cent increase. Of this amount, AED3.69 billion came from 3,132 sales and purchase transactions, and AED905 million from 498 mortgage transactions, with the remainder comprising grants and property exchanges.

In Ras Al Khaimah, residential off-plan sales exceeded AED2.4 billion from more than 1,300 transactions, according to a report by CBRE, highlighting demand in the northern emirate’s housing market.