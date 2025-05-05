UAE real estate: RAK Properties launches sales for Anantara Mina Residences

Ras Al Khaimah property developer RAK Properties announced on Monday the commencement of sales for Anantara Mina Residences, comprising 84 luxury waterfront apartments and 19 exclusive villas on Hayat Island, Mina.

The development marks RAK Properties’ debut in the branded luxury real estate space, blending private homeownership with five-star resort living.

Set along the shores of Hayat Island, Anantara Mina Residences offers a curated mix of refined living spaces – from suites and one to two-bedroom apartments to exclusive three-bedroom sky villas. The waterfront villas, available in three, four, and five-bedroom layouts, span three levels to capture panoramic views and include private jetties.

Towering across 12 stories, the apartments show direct beach access and uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and the Hajar Mountains.

Each residence at Anantara Mina offers access to shared amenities including a panoramic swimming pool, cinema room, conference space, gym, yoga studio, children’s play area, and an on-site restaurant. Residents can also access à la carte services such as in-home dining, concierge, valet, and buggy transport.

“At the start of this year – our 20th anniversary – we unveiled the approved Mina masterplan and announced an ambitious launch programme. A key part of that ambition is partnering with globally renowned brands such as Anantara who can help bring our vision to life making Mina one of the region’s most desired destinations for luxury living and investment,’ said Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties.

Amir Golbarg, Senior Vice President of Minor Hotels, Middle East & Africa the parent company of Anantara Hotels also said, “Anantara Mina Residences represent a natural extension of Anantara Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to delivering immersive lifestyle experiences in exceptional destinations. The development combines the brand’s design sophistication with the comfort of residential living, offering owners a unique blend of home and hospitality in one of the UAE’s most scenic coastal locations.”

The launch comes amid rising investor interest in Ras Al Khaimah, as the emirate expands its tourism infrastructure with more than 7,500 hotel rooms in the pipeline. Positioned within this growth trajectory, Anantara Mina Residences offers a branded residential model that merges private ownership with resort-level amenities. The development is part of efforts to boost Ras Al Khaimah’s profile in the regional luxury real estate sector.