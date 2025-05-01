UAE real estate to thrive despite global economic tensions as Dubai and Abu Dhabi market momentum continues in Q1 2025

Dubai and Abu Dhabi real estate markets have seen strong starts to the year, according to CBRE Middle East’s UAE Real Estate Market Review for the first quarter of 2025.

The analysis reflects the impact of ongoing trade tensions and declining oil prices on the UAE’s economy, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revising its global growth forecast from 3.3 per cent to 2.8 per cent.

Nevertheless, the UAE’s diversified economy and strong international trade relationships are expected to cushion the effects of these external challenges.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi real estate growth

Notably, UAE’s foreign trade surged to AED3tn ($817bn) in 2025, marking a 15 per cent year-on-year increase, driven by proactive efforts to diversify trade partners and enhance trade flows.

In a significant move, Dubai’s Executive Council has issued Resolution No. 11 of 2025, allowing free zone companies to operate in mainland locations with approval from the Dubai Economic Department (DET).

The move supports economic growth, boosts competitiveness, and eases market entry, aligning with Dubai’s goal to double its economy to AED32tn ($8.7tn) over the next decade.

Free zone firms can now apply for onshore permits without losing their status, though the change excludes the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

In Dubai’s residential market, the first quarter of 2025 showcased robust growth, with rental rates and sales values rising compared to the previous year.

An active development pipeline, particularly in waterfront areas and affordable communities, has contributed to this growth, with more than 25,000 new units launched.

Despite the increase in launches, slower project deliveries have led to higher rental rates, averaging nearly 11 per cent for apartments and 9 per cent for villas.

Transactional property values have also risen by over 16 per cent, reflecting consistent quarter-on-quarter increases.

While rental growth has moderated from earlier highs, it remains a pressing concern for residents facing rising living costs.

In Q1, Dubai’s residential transaction volumes surged by 23 per cent year-on-year, with off-plan transactions increasing by 33 per cent and ready properties up nearly 5 per cent.

The total of 43,000 transactions recorded marks one of the highest figures ever, excluding Q3 and Q4 of 2024.

The total sales value reached AED 115bn ($31.3bn), with off-plan transactions accounting for AED79bn ($21.5bn/69 per cent) and ready properties for AED36bn ($9.8bn/31 per cent).

Overall transaction values have risen by 29 per cent year-on-year, with off-plan values increasing by nearly 35 per cent and ready values by almost 19 per cent.

Although off-plan transactions have slowed quarterly, ready sales remain stable near record highs.

The potential impact of tariffs remains uncertain, yet a weaker dollar could enhance Dubai’s residential market appeal for foreign investors, given its favourable conditions.

For the Abu Dhabi residential market, price levels have continued to rise with momentum remaining despite a slowdown in registered off-plan sales.

However, there was a 10 per cent increase in the number of ready residential unit transactions, underling the growing demand from end-users and yield focused investors.

Matthew Green, Head of Research CBRE MENA, said: “Undersupply remains a key challenge for the UAE market across all real estate sectors, as reflected in the continuation of rental growth and rising occupancy rates.

“This has also continued to support strong price growth, with higher sales values recorded across the residential markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“Despite some macro-economic uncertainty from recent tariff and trade tensions, the outlook for the UAE remains very bright, supported by an increasingly diversified non-oil sector and diverse set of global trading partners”.

Abu Dhabi real estate

UAE office real estate

The office market in Dubai is experiencing strong demand due to a chronic undersupply of quality space in prime locations, resulting in rising rental rates and occupancy levels.

With supply remaining tight and unlikely to improve significantly until at least 2027, anticipated new deliveries in 2025 will add only about 100,000 sqm—much of which will be pre-leased before completion.

Average occupancy rates have climbed to 94 per cent, and office rental rates have surged over 20 per cent year-on-year, creating challenges for tenants during lease renewals as landlords maintain an optimistic outlook.

In Abu Dhabi, the office market is thriving, fuelled by a robust non-oil sector and government investments that have stimulated demand for commercial spaces.

Average occupancy rates have reached 96 per cent, with office rental rates increasing by approximately 13 per cent year-on-year, while prime rents have risen nearly 15 per cent.

Lease renewals have grown by 9 per cent, although new leases have declined due to limited availability.

The number of hotels in the UAE grew following the opening of 16 new properties across the seven emirates in 2024. Image: Shutterstock

UAE hospitality market

In the hospitality market, the report indicates that the UAE’s tourism sector continues to grow positively, with rising visitor demand being recorded across the Emirates.

The report highlights the growth in Dubai’s hotel market, with total visitors rising around 4 per cent against the same quarter last year, whilst average occupancy rates softened very slightly to 82 per cent in year-to-date March terms, and notes that Abu Dhabi saw a similar 4 per cent increase in the total number of overnight visitors and wider improvement to hotel performance, including significant growth in hotel RevPAR.

Looking at the UAE’s retail market, the retail pipeline in Dubai remains quite limited in the short term, with around 250,000 sqm GLA expected during 2025 and 2026 combined, and that for Abu Dhabi, the figure is lower, with around 150,000 sqm expected during the same period.

UAE industrial real estate

Finally, the report highlights the growth in the UAE’s industrial market driven by a favourable macroeconomic environment and strong sector fundamentals that contribute to its compelling narrative.

Notably, Dubai’s warehousing rents have surged by more than 20 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

Similarly, Abu Dhabi has experienced a 14 per cent increase in warehousing rents, primarily fuelled by heightened demand in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD).