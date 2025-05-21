UAE residents prioritise health features in home purchases, survey reveals

A nationwide survey of over 1,000 UAE residents has found that 90 per cent consider a healthy home environment essential, with more than 80 per cent willing to pay a premium for properties that support wellbeing.

The research, conducted by R.Evolution in partnership with YouGov, indicates a shift in the UAE property market towards homes that combine standard luxury with health-focused features.

Wellness drives UAE real estate

According to the findings, 92 per cent of participants consider indoor air quality “extremely” or “very” important to their health, while 93 per cent place similar importance on access to purified water at home.

“At R.Evolution, we have always understood that properties should not only be places to live, but spaces that people can thrive and experience a better quality of life,” Alex Zagrebelny, Founder and CEO of R.Evolution.

The survey reveals that 90 per cent of residents value natural light and fresh air in their homes, while 75 per cent seek nature-inspired designs such as indoor plants and views of greenery.

Additionally, 68 per cent consider wellness amenities like spas and meditation zones important to their living experience.

Half of the respondents reported familiarity with the concept of ‘Longevity Real Estate’, which focuses on building homes that support long-term health and quality of life. Nearly 50 per cent stated they would be “extremely likely” to spend more on homes designed to support physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Eywa: Dubai’s wellness redefined

In response to this demand, R.Evolution has developed Eywa, a residential project in Dubai’s Business Bay.

Set for completion in 2026, Eywa is the region’s only residential development to achieve both WELL Platinum and LEED Platinum certifications.

The structure features a 16-tonne Crystal Pyramid housing 3,355 crystals and semi-precious stones, which the developers claim works to cleanse energy and enhance focus, sleep and cellular health.

Residences include air and water filtration systems, soundproof walls, terraces with greenery and private plunge pools. The development also offers services such as a 24-hour concierge, in-house chefs and children’s facilities.

Eywa has established partnerships with clinics specialising in longevity and traditional medicine. Residents can access personalised health recommendations, from DNA testing to Ayurvedic treatments.

The development incorporates sustainability features, including a self-cleaning terracotta façade that eliminates the need for chemicals and irrigation systems using 100 per cent recycled water.

“We have been dedicated to this mission of focusing on residents’ wellbeing for decades, and the results of this survey validate what we’ve always believed: that people are searching for more than square footage. Today, there has been a recent shift in the number of developers embracing wellness in their properties, prioritising the holistic balance of body, spirit, and mind, and Eywa is the answer to that call,” Zagrebelny added.

The findings suggest a redefinition of luxury in Dubai’s property market, with an increasing focus on health, meaning and harmony rather than size and aesthetics.