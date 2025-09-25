UAE to invest $29bn in 13 new housing communities in Abu Dhabi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the announcement of agreements to develop 13 new residential communities across Abu Dhabi , with projects valued at AED106bn ($28.8bn).

The initiative will provide more than 40,000 homes and residential plots for Emirati citizens. Under the agreements, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), in partnership with several developers, will oversee the construction of 25,244 housing units at a cost of AED94bn ($25.6bn) and 14,876 residential plots at a cost of AED12bn ($3.3bn).

The new projects will be delivered to international standards and are designed as fully integrated communities with commercial centres, mosques, schools, public parks, green areas and sports facilities.

UAE housing communities

Sustainability goals, family stability and wellbeing are central to their design.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the launch highlights the housing sector’s importance as a national priority and a strategic investment in fostering a stable society equipped for the future.

He also stressed the need for close collaboration between government and private sector partners to deliver modern communities that provide comfort, dignity and social cohesion for Emiratis.

The announcement at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi was attended by senior leaders including Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, along with several other members of the ruling family and government officials.

Abu Dhabi projects

Abu Dhabi city : Six residential communities providing 14,444 housing units at a combined cost of AED55.38bn ($15.1bn), developed by Aldar Properties, Bloom Holding and Modon Properties

: Six residential communities providing 14,444 housing units at a combined cost of AED55.38bn ($15.1bn), developed by Aldar Properties, Bloom Holding and Modon Properties Al Ain : Five residential communities with 10,480 units at a cost of AED36.95bn ($10.1bn), developed with Aldar, Bloom, Wahat Al Zaweya and IMKAN

: Five residential communities with 10,480 units at a cost of AED36.95bn ($10.1bn), developed with Aldar, Bloom, Wahat Al Zaweya and IMKAN Al Dhafra Region: Two projects in Al Sila and Madinat Zayed providing 320 homes at a cost of AED1.59bn ($433m), undertaken by Aldar

The projects add to ongoing developments such as the West Baniyas Housing Project and Yas Canal Housing Project.

With these new agreements, the total number of homes and plots under development by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority will reach around 45,000, scheduled for completion by 2029.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said the agreements reflect the President’s vision to strengthen family and social stability by providing housing that meets citizens’ aspirations.

He added that the initiative also aligns with the Year of Community, which aims to deepen family bonds and promote cohesion.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said the Authority will use a map-based reservation system to allow citizens to choose their preferred residential areas.

He confirmed that all housing units will be allocated to citizens within two years.

Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, noted that the agreements demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring a dignified quality of life for citizens, while supporting sustainable development plans.