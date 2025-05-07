UAE’s Arada expands in Australia with Roberts Co acquisition

Arada, a UAE-based master developer, has acquired the New South Wales arm of Roberts Co. The move marks a significant step in Arada’s international growth strategy.

The transaction includes an immediate recapitalisation of AED47 million, securing the jobs of 120 direct employees and stabilising employment for more than 600 additional workers across Sydney’s construction supply chain.

“This acquisition reflects our strong belief in Roberts Co’s people, projects, and performance, and will help us to deliver our future projects in Australia with greater control and cost efficiencies, as well as reduced risk,” said Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada.

“We will now invest significantly into the company in order to bring it to new markets and sectors, including the UAE, and look forward to delivering on our shared vision for high-quality, community-focused development,” he added.

Arada has earmarked up to AED235 million to support Roberts Co’s long-term expansion into new sectors and geographies, with the aim of building a global presence and targeting annual revenues of AED2.3 billion by 2028.

UAE-Australia economic partnership strengthens

Ridwaan Jadwat, Australia’s Ambassador to the UAE, said: “This acquisition highlights the growing depth of the Australia-UAE relationship, underpinned by the recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. It is a strong example of how closer ties between our two nations are delivering tangible benefits to our communities, supporting sustainable development and fostering long-term economic growth.”

“The acquisition of Roberts Co’s New South Wales business by Arada demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Australia, which aligns with the opportunities created through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.”

“This strategic move not only reinforces the strong economic partnership between our countries but also reflects our shared vision for enhancing people-to-people ties as well as for innovation,” said Fahad Obaid Altaffag, UAE Ambassador to Australia.

The acquisition ensures that work will continue uninterrupted across four key Sydney projects currently under development, including two schools, a residential complex, and a children’s hospital.

To ensure continuity, key leadership figures from Roberts Co, including Executive Chairman George Kostas, formerly CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, will remain in place following the transaction.

Roberts Co., founded in 2017 with a mission to “build a better way”, has delivered many of New South Wales’ most complex and high-profile construction projects. The company operates across a wide range of sectors, including health, education, commercial, residential, hospitality, industrial, life sciences and defence.

Since opening its Sydney office in 2024, Arada has announced AED 6 billion in planned Australian developments, including large-scale residential communities in Sydney’s inner-west, south-west and Hills Shire.

These projects will collectively deliver 2,500 homes. Sales and construction are expected to begin by Q4 of 2025.

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada focuses on creating spaces that promote healthier, happier, and more meaningful lives. The company’s portfolio spans property development, retail, education, and hospitality.

Arada has launched several landmark projects in the UAE, including Aljada and Masaar, and expanded into Australia in 2024. In addition to its core developments, Arada operates a range of complementary brands, including gyms, retail spaces, and social initiatives.