Understanding REITs: A guide to real estate investment in the UAE

Following Dubai Holding’s announcement of the Dubai Residential REIT IPO on the Dubai Financial Market, there’s unprecedented interest in understanding Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) as an investment vehicle.

As the first REIT to list under the UAE’s new regulatory framework announced in April 2024, this launch provides an opportunity to explore what REITs are, how they work, and what investors can expect.

What is a REIT?

A Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a company or fund that owns and manages an income-generating real estate portfolio. The fundamental structure involves pooling capital from multiple investors to purchase, operate, and manage diverse real estate assets, then distributing the majority of income to investors through dividend payments.

REITs offer investors two primary benefits designed to provide the economic benefits of real estate ownership while eliminating the time, cost, and administrative burden of managing physical properties.

The primary value of REITs lies in their ability to generate consistent income through dividend payments derived from rental income. These payments create reliable cash flow that forms the cornerstone of REIT returns, with historical data from established markets showing that dividends typically make up the majority of total REIT returns over long periods.

Beyond regular income, REITs provide potential for long-term value appreciation as underlying property values increase. This secondary benefit complements the income stream to create total returns for investors.

Dubai Residential REIT: Comprehensive details

IPO timeline and trading information

Subscription Period : May 13-20, 2025

: May 13-20, 2025 Expected Trading Commencement : Around May 28, 2025

: Around May 28, 2025 Ticker Symbol : DUBAIRESI

: DUBAIRESI Trading Exchange : Dubai Financial Market (DFM)

: Dubai Financial Market (DFM) Offering Size : 1,625,000,000 units (12.5 per cent of total)

: 1,625,000,000 units (12.5 per cent of total) Minimum Allocation : 2,000 units for successful retail subscribers

: 2,000 units for successful retail subscribers Trading Hours: Regular DFM trading hours (Sunday to Thursday)

Portfolio composition and performance

The REIT manages 35,700 residential units across 21 communities with a gross asset value of AED 21.63 billion, making it the expected largest listed REIT in the GCC. Current performance metrics include:

Occupancy Rate : 97 per cent (as of December 2024), up from 93 per cent in 2022

: 97 per cent (as of December 2024), up from 93 per cent in 2022 Tenant Retention : 87 per cent (2024)

: 87 per cent (2024) Average Revenue per Unit : AED 50,315 (2024), increased from AED 42,620 in 2022

: AED 50,315 (2024), increased from AED 42,620 in 2022 Tenant Mix: 57 per cent individual tenants (primarily families) and 43 per cent corporate tenants

Property segments in detail

Premium Properties (746 units): High-end developments in prime locations including Bluewaters Residences, City Walk Residences, and Nad Al Sheba Villas, targeting affluent residents seeking superior amenities.

Community Properties (13,649 units): Family-friendly gated communities including Garden View Villas, The Gardens, Remraam, and Meydan Residence, offering specialised retail centers and leisure facilities.

Affordable Housing (16,256 units): Cost-effective housing in Al Khail Gate and International City, providing value and accessibility for budget-conscious residents.

Corporate Housing (5,049 units): Purpose-built properties in Nuzul and Al Quoz, specifically designed for corporate and industrial staff accommodation.

UAE REIT regulatory framework

Governing regulations

UAE REITs operate under regulations issued by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), with new rules announced in April 2024. These regulations establish:

Mandatory distribution requirements of at least 80 per cent of annual net profits

Corporate income tax exemption for REITs

Tax-free treatment of dividends and capital gains for UAE-based individual investors

Shariah compliance requirements where applicable

Professional management standards

Regulatory oversight

The SCA provides regulatory oversight, ensuring investor protection through:

Regular financial reporting requirements

Independent property valuations (semi-annual for Dubai Residential REIT)

Management fee transparency

Corporate governance standards

Dividend Policy Framework

Dubai Residential REIT’s policy includes:

Semi-annual distributions (April and September)

First payment expected September 2025

Expected total of first two payments: The higher of AED 1,100 million or 80 per cent of 2025 profits

Ongoing commitment to distribute at least 80 per cent of profit before fair value changes

Investment Process: Step-by-Step Guide

For UAE retail investors (first tranche)

Eligibility check: Must hold a National Investor Number (NIN) with DFM Account setup: Ensure you have a trading account with an authorised broker Subscription process: Submit application during subscription period (May 13-20, 2025) Minimum investment: Consider guaranteed minimum allocation of 2,000 units Payment: Follow broker’s payment procedures Allocation: Receive confirmation of unit allocation Trading: Begin trading once units are admitted to DFM

For institutional investors (second tranche)

Reserved for “Professional Investors” as defined by SCA Decision No.13/R.M of 2021, targeting qualified institutional investors outside the United States under Regulation S, subject to applicable UAE laws and SCA approval.

Brokerage requirements

Investors must work through authorised brokers including:

Local UAE brokerage firms licensed by SCA

International firms with UAE operations

Banks offering brokerage services in the UAE

Cost structure and fees

While specific expense ratios for Dubai Residential REIT haven’t been disclosed in available documents, typical REIT costs include:

Management fees (paid to DHAM REIT Management LLC)

Operating expenses (property management, maintenance)

Administrative costs (legal, audit, regulatory)

Trading commissions (charged by brokers)

The REIT benefits from economies of scale, potentially reducing per-unit costs compared to direct property ownership.

Tax treatment for different investor types

UAE residents

Individuals : No income tax on dividends or capital gains

: No income tax on dividends or capital gains Corporate Investors : Subject to UAE Corporate Income Tax Act where applicable

: Subject to UAE Corporate Income Tax Act where applicable REITs: Exempt from corporate income tax

Non-UAE residents

Tax treatment depends on home country regulations

May be subject to withholding taxes

Should consider double taxation treaties between UAE and home country

Professional tax advice recommended

Risk factors and considerations

Investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) carries a range of risks that prospective investors should consider. One of the primary concerns is vacancy risk, particularly in specific properties or geographic areas where tenant demand may be inconsistent. Property values can also fluctuate due to a variety of factors, including location, asset type, and broader economic shifts. In markets like the UAE, many REITs are heavily concentrated in the Dubai residential sector, which increases exposure to localised downturns and limits diversification.

Financial and market-related risks also play a significant role. REITs tend to be sensitive to interest rate changes, as rising rates can increase borrowing costs and place downward pressure on property values and REIT valuations. The use of leverage—or debt financing—can amplify both gains and losses, adding another layer of risk. While REITs are generally more liquid than direct property investments, liquidity can still be constrained in times of market stress. International investors should also be mindful of currency risk, as exchange rate fluctuations can impact overall returns. In addition, general market volatility can lead to unpredictable swings in the price of REIT units.

Operational risks are another consideration. The success of a REIT often hinges on the quality of its management team and the operational efficiency of its property managers. Strong tenant acquisition and retention strategies are critical, as are adequate maintenance practices and long-term capital expenditure planning. Poor execution in any of these areas can erode returns and damage investor confidence.

Finally, regulatory and legal risks must not be overlooked. Changes in REIT regulations, property taxation laws, or the introduction of rent control measures can materially impact profitability. For Shariah-compliant investors, ensuring ongoing compliance with Islamic finance principles is also an essential factor that can influence investment decisions.

Detailed comparisons with direct property investment

Capital requirements

Direct Property : Typically AED 500,000+ for entry-level properties in Dubai

: Typically AED 500,000+ for entry-level properties in Dubai REITs : Minimum investment based on unit price (typically much lower)

: Minimum investment based on unit price (typically much lower) Leverage: REITs provide embedded leverage through property financing

Liquidity comparison

Direct Property : 30-90 days average selling time

: 30-90 days average selling time REITs : Immediate trading during market hours

: Immediate trading during market hours Transaction Costs: Generally lower for REITs than property transfers

Management responsibilities

Direct Property : Owner responsible for all management aspects

: Owner responsible for all management aspects REITs : Professional management included

: Professional management included Time Commitment: Minimal for REIT investors

Returns and yields

While specific yields weren’t disclosed in available documents, REITs typically offer:

Regular income through dividends

Potential capital appreciation

Professional portfolio optimisation

Economies of scale in operations

Dubai Residential REIT management team

The REIT is managed by DHAM REIT Management LLC, with key leadership including:

Malek Al Malek : Group CEO of Dubai Holding Asset Management and Chairman of the Investment Committee

: Group CEO of Dubai Holding Asset Management and Chairman of the Investment Committee Ahmed Al Suwaidi : Managing Director of DHAM REIT Management LLC

: Managing Director of DHAM REIT Management LLC Amit Kaushal: Group CEO of Dubai Holding

The management team brings over 20 years of Dubai residential experience and benefits from the broader Dubai Holding ecosystem.

Market analysis and context

Dubai’s real estate market has been on a strong upward trajectory in recent years, buoyed by robust demographic and economic fundamentals. Between 2018 and 2023, the emirate’s population grew at an average annual rate of 2.7 per cent , adding steady demand for housing and rental units. Government-led initiatives such as the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the ambitious D33 Economic Agenda — which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 — have further reinforced investor confidence. The introduction of long-term Golden Visas has also played a pivotal role in attracting international residents, adding both stability and depth to the real estate sector.

Against this backdrop, the Dubai Residential REIT is poised to make a significant impact on the region’s investment landscape. Upon launch, it is expected to be the largest listed REIT in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with a gross asset value (GAV) of AED 21.63 billion—almost double the combined GAV of the five largest REITs currently operating in the region. It will also be the GCC’s first pure-play residential leasing REIT, offering investors focused exposure to a key segment of Dubai’s property market.

Looking ahead, the broader UAE REIT market is expected to see further growth and diversification. Several new REIT listings are reportedly in the pipeline, pointing to increased institutional interest and maturing investor appetite. Retail investors are also becoming more aware of REITs as accessible vehicles for real estate exposure. As the market evolves, there is potential for the emergence of more sector-specific REITs, spanning commercial, industrial, and possibly hospitality assets, which could further deepen and professionalise the market.

Shariah compliance details

Dubai Residential REIT maintains Shariah compliance through:

Fatwa confirmation from the REIT’s Shariah Supervision Committee

Additional fatwa from Emirates NBD’s Internal Shariah Supervision Committee

Compliance with Islamic investment principles

Regular Shariah auditing and oversight

Professional advice and resources

Getting professional help

Investors should consider consulting licensed financial advisors in the UAE, certified Islamic finance specialists (for Shariah compliance), tax advisors familiar with the UAE and international tax implications, or real estate investment experts.

Additional resources include:

Official Prospectus : https://ipo.dubairesidential.ae/

: https://ipo.dubairesidential.ae/ SCA Website : For regulatory information and investor protection

: For regulatory information and investor protection Dubai Financial Market : For trading information and market data

: For trading information and market data Dubai Holding: For company information and updates

Investment strategy considerations

Portfolio Allocation

Consider REITs as part of a diversified portfolio:

Real estate allocation typically 5-15 per cent of total portfolio

Balance with other asset classes (equities, bonds, cash)

Consider correlation with existing holdings

Income vs. growth focus

REITs suit investors seeking:

Regular income generation

Inflation protection (historically)

Real estate exposure without direct ownership

Professional management of assets

Key terms glossary

Gross Asset Value (GAV) : The market value of investment properties as determined by independent valuations

: The market value of investment properties as determined by independent valuations Net Asset Value (NAV) : Total assets minus total liabilities, representing REIT’s book value

: Total assets minus total liabilities, representing REIT’s book value Occupancy Rate : Percentage of units currently leased to tenants

: Percentage of units currently leased to tenants Yield : Annual dividend payment as percentage of current unit price

: Annual dividend payment as percentage of current unit price Retention Rate : Percentage of tenants renewing their leases

: Percentage of tenants renewing their leases EBITDA : Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation

: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation Professional Investor: As defined by SCA regulations, typically institutions with significant assets

Next steps

Dubai Residential REIT represents a landmark opportunity in the UAE’s capital markets evolution. As the first listing under new REIT regulations, it establishes crucial precedents for the market’s development while offering investors professionally managed, liquid, and diversified exposure to Dubai’s residential real estate market.

The combination of mandated income distributions (minimum 80 per cent of profits), tax efficiency for UAE investors, professional management, and portfolio diversification creates an attractive investment vehicle for those seeking real estate exposure without direct ownership complexities.

Key considerations for investors

For investors considering participation in a REIT offering, several key steps should be taken to make informed decisions. First and foremost, it’s essential to thoroughly review the official prospectus and all accompanying offering materials. These documents provide critical information on the REIT’s structure, assets, financials, risk factors, and governance—serving as the foundation for any investment decision.

Understanding your own risk tolerance is equally important. REITs, while often viewed as relatively stable income-generating vehicles, still carry market, financial, and operational risks. Investors should ensure that such an investment fits within their broader portfolio strategy and aligns with their appetite for risk.

Seeking guidance from qualified financial advisors can provide added clarity, particularly for those unfamiliar with real estate investment trusts or the regional market. An advisor can help interpret the REIT’s offering documents, explain the tax implications, and advise on how the investment fits within long-term financial goals.

For those planning to participate in an initial public offering (IPO), it’s crucial to prepare in advance. This includes ensuring that brokerage accounts are active and eligible for subscription, and understanding the mechanics of the IPO process.

Finally, investors should stay up to date on broader market developments. Dubai’s real estate landscape and the REIT sector are both dynamic, and ongoing awareness of economic trends, regulatory changes, and sector performance will help investors make more agile and informed decisions over time.

Remember:

All investments carry risk

Past performance doesn’t predict future results

Professional advice is recommended

Investment decisions should align with individual circumstances

Dubai Residential REIT’s launch marks the beginning of a new chapter in regional real estate investment, potentially reshaping how investors access Middle Eastern property markets for years to come.

Investment involves risk. This article is for educational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Potential investors should carefully read the prospectus and consult with financial advisors before making any investment decisions.