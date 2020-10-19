New Dubai price comparison website to launch amid e-commerce boom

GoBazzar, a Dubai-based e-commerce platform, is set to launch a price comparison portal on Tuesday to give customers to search, compare and view lists of products offered by different merchants.

Coming amid the backdrop of heightened online shopping activity due to the global coronavirus pandemic, GoBazaar said the launch will allow customers not only get to choose products from a wide range of merchants, both local and international, but also purchase at the cheapest price.

“Gobazzar.com is going to change the mentality of online shopping by simply giving the consumer unrestricted access to a wider range of ecommerce sites – both international and local. This will not only expose the consumer to more products and services but also give smaller e-commerce players an equal opportunity to compete in the digital marketplace,” said Mahmoud Akrin, CEO, GoBazzar.

The move comes as many SMEs have been left behind by the boom in e-commerce, unable to compete against the retail giants already in the online retail space.

Some of the e-retailers that are featured on GoBazzar include Amazon, Noon, Jumbo, FirstCry, Sprii, SharafDG, Mumzworld, CarrefourUAE, Eros Digital Home and Virgin Mega Store with many others being added every month, Akrin added.

GoBazzar features more than one million products and thousands of product and store reviews.

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic was declared by the World Health Organisation, most people turned to online shopping in the wake of mall closures.

According to research by Ernst & Young, 92 percent of consumers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia have changed their shopping habits in favour of online shopping since March.

The footfall decline at the brick-and-mortar stores also meant that sales got a big hit, forcing most retailers to hurriedly adopt digital strategies to remain in business.

Another recent by study global consultancy firm Kearney Middle East also revealed that up to 40 percent of respondents are now shopping online more than they were before the coronavirus outbreak was announced.

“As the current online shopping dynamics continue to change, we are positioning GoBazzar as the go-to e-commerce portal where online shoppers in the region can be guaranteed hot deals, competitive pricing and an enhanced, safe online shopping experience,” said Akrin.

The UAE is steadily rising to become an e-commerce market of note with an estimated growth of about $27.08 billion by 2022, according to global research giant, Statista.

Akrin added that this growth will aid GoBazzar’s plans to acquire over one million active users in the UAE alone within the first six months of operation, while also expanding operations to Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries.