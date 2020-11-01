How Indian giant Tata aims to shake up the UAE jewellery market

The $8.4 billion gems and gold jewellery market in the UAE, already bursting with Indian retail chains, is about to see the entry of Tanishq, a retail unit of Indian conglomerate Tata Group.

Tanishq, making its foray into the international market with an exclusive showroom in Meena Bazar in Dubai, is busy finalising plans to launch an exclusive ‘UAE-inspired’ design collection to woo Emirati customers.

The Tata Group firm will also be offering specially curated jewellery and watches to attract the large multi-ethnic population in the UAE, besides the Indian diaspora.

“When it comes to the jewellery sector, our reputation and legacy are certain to stand us in good stead,” Kuruvilla Markose, COO – international division of Tanishq, told Arabian Business when asked about how the company plans to take on the competition in the UAE market.

In an exclusive interview, Markose said: “We as a brand have always been recognised and loved for our superior craftsmanship, differentiated designs and superlative product quality and this is truly what sets us apart.

“Bearing the authenticity and assurance of the Tata Group, Tanishq has been able to earn the trust of millions of consumers for over two decades,” he added.

Markose said Tanishq has chosen the Gulf region to kick-start its international expansion, indicating the growing significance of the UAE market for the company.

“We anticipate healthy sales once we scale up,” he added.

The company is also set to unveil an aggressive outreach programme, with the launch of the first Tanishq campaign in the UAE.

“We have planned a multimedia approach for this campaign which will include digital and social media, radio and outdoor as the platforms. We look forward to connecting with our customers and having them experience Tanishq here in Dubai,” Markose said.

“We have also rolled out services such as video consultations and live assisted chat making it easier and safer for consumers to shop,” he revealed.

Markose said the large population from the subcontinent in the UAE will be the company’s primary target but the company would also be working on strategies to attract new customers of all nationalities staying in the country.

“The beauty of this part of the world is that it’s home to 142 nationalities sharing in the prosperity of the country. The region’s recovery post-lockdown, coupled with a traditional affection for jewellery and our own legacy, will stand us in good stead,” Markose said.

Pointing out that Dubai and the UAE are large and evolved jewellery markets with many Indian and international players, Markose said: “We believe that Tanishq will help grow and expand this market especially for the discerning customer.”

The first Tanishq Dubai store will showcase exclusive collections including Padmaavat, Gulnaaz and Virasat as well as Nebula, a select collection of 18k solid gold jewellery watches.

On the company’s plans for expansion in the region, Markose added: “We do plan to expand into other countries within the GCC in the long term. But our current focus is on UAE as a market for our international expansion.”