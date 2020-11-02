Dubai payment gateway firm offers e-commerce service to SMEs

A Dubai-based company offering payment gateway solutions for SMEs has launched a new e-commerce service to help them get their products online.

Established in 2014, Telr has now unveiled TelrShops, an e-commerce platform that enables smaller merchants to grow their business online and compete in a sector that has seen rapid growth during the global coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Khalil Alami said the new platform offers merchants access to all the necessary tools to create unique virtual shops through a “simple, fast, and secure process” while being integrated with the Telr Payment Gateway.

He added that TelrShops serves “the need for a long-awaited medium in the UAE and Saudi markets” and SMEs can create professional websites in just five minutes without the need for technical skills or web development experience.

Alami said: “Historically, pandemics and crises have been considered the authors of a new era in the global economic landscape, and represent a major business paradigm-shift factor. Consequently, with the on-set recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, all sectors globally are now quickly re-shaping to adapt to a new and digital focused business model in order to ensure business continuity.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has also secured the position of payment gateways and eCommerce platforms, such as Telr, at the backbone of any economy,” he said, adding: “As economies and governments from around the world gradually come out of the lockdown phase and ease movement restrictions, we are witnessing a rapidly increasing trend that focuses on the adaptation phase, where basic digitisation of all industries has become the new norm.

“As a result, the e-commerce industry is strategically positioned to become the foundation of the next economic phase, as businesses of all shapes and sizes rush to move their operations online.”

The launch of TelrShops comes just a few days after retail experts told Arabian Business that SMEs needed more help to embrace the recent boom in e-commerce.

They said that while online retail giants such as Amazon or Noon soon turned the crisis into an opportunity, it was a time of great uncertainty for many SMEs.

Debashish Mukhergee, Dubai partner at Kearney, a global consultancy firm, advised SMEs to find strength in numbers and form an association to help them compete online with the big retailers.