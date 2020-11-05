Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund invests $1.3bn in retail unit of Indian giant Reliance

India’s oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Group announced on Thursday that Saudi-based Public Investment Fund (PIF) would invest $1.3 billion in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the retail arm of the group.

With this investment, PIF will acquire an equity stake of 2.04 percent in RRVL. PIF had earlier invested $1.53 billion for a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms, Reliance’s digital business arm.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of PIF, said: “We are pleased to be furthering our trusted partnership with Reliance Industries, the leading player in some of India’s most exciting sectors.

“This transaction demonstrates PIF’s commitment to investing and partnering for the long-term with innovative businesses around the world that lead and transform their sectors.”

“We at Reliance have a long-standing relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. PIF is at the forefront of the economic transformation,” said RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said.

“I welcome PIF as a valued partner in Reliance Retail and look forward to their sustained support and guidance,” Ambani added.

Abu Dhabi-based ADIA and Mubadala Investment Company have also made investments in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.