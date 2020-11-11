‘The strongest F&B brands in Dubai will survive the pandemic’

Orzu Hospitality Group, which has recently launched its first venue in Dubai, is already targeting a further two openings before the end of the year.

Founder Mirzo Hafizov told Arabian Business he hopes to have 10 venues in total across the Middle East by the conclusion of 2021, with further ambitious plans.

Hafizov, who has 18 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, said: “Currently we are focusing on Dubai. We are focusing to open our three projects by the end of this year. Apart from that we are looking to expand our business across the Middle East and hopefully we’ll make our way into Europe and across the Atlantic Ocean.”

The three establishments are based at The Pointe on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. Bramble, a cocktail lounge inspired by the drink of the same name, opened its doors last week; while Zor, a concept designed to celebrate the cuisine and heritage of Uzbekistan; and AKA, an elite, late-night lounge reflecting the seductive glamour and edgy spontaneity of Tokyo in the 1980s, will open before the end of December, with construction work on both at around 95-98 percent completion.

The F&B industry, which represents more than 10 percent of GDP in Dubai, has been one of the hardest hit during the current coronavirus pandemic, with initial lockdowns and curfews followed by stringent social distancing measures to curb any spread of Covid-19.

However, although Hafizov admitted there had been minor delays in terms of the shipment of certain items from overseas, he said the virus has also represented an opportunity.

“It’s one of those things, during difficult times, during crisis times, there are lots of opportunities and somebody has to take advantage of those opportunities I guess,” he said.

Orzu Hospitality Group founder Mirzo Hafizov

There have also been concerns raised over potential over-supply of F&B outlets in the emirate – as of August there were more than 11,000 F&B-related trade licenses registered at Dubai Economic Department (DED), while the sector employs more than 200,000 people.

But Hafizov said the pandemic will see the best brands survive.

“What’s happening in the market right now is there are a lot of restaurants, but also there are a few restaurants that have closed. This corona pandemic has consolidated the food and beverage business,” he said.

“There are lots of venues that didn’t have the sustainability and had to close their doors. I think post-coronavirus there will be fewer restaurants in Dubai, but I think the strongest ones will survive.”