UAE’s largest fuel retailer keen on expansion after coronavirus restrictions

ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, reported on Wednesday that net profit totalled AED671 million ($182 million) for the third quarter of 2020.

The figure was up on the previous quarter (AED511 million) but the company did not give a year-earlier comparison. Its full-year net profits totalled $604 million in 2019, a 4.2 percent increase compared to 2018.

Free cash flow generation remained solid during the third quarter, a statement said, adding that Since the end of June 2020, and following the initial Covid impact on transport mobility, its retail fuel volumes continue to show steady recovery.

Volumes for Q3 increased by 24 percent compared to the previous quarter.

ADNOC Distribution, which is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said it maintains a robust balance sheet and remains well-positioned to expand both its domestic and international portfolio in-line with its smart growth strategy.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, acting CEO of ADNOC Distribution

During the first nine months of 2020, 37 new stations were opened in the UAE, 11 of which were in Dubai. The company said it also remains on track to deliver 50-60 new stations by full year 2020, of which 20-25 will be in Dubai. During the same period, the company posted net profit of AED1.6 billion.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, acting CEO of ADNOC Distribution said: “Our continued focus on innovation and accelerating our digital strategy, combined with steady recovery of fuel volumes, has bolstered our results throughout the first nine months of 2020.

“We maintain significant capacity to deploy capital through a disciplined investment strategy aimed at continuing our efforts to expand our fuel station network, with a focus on the Dubai market, as well as investing in our non-fuel and international business expansion.”

The company added that it is accelerating its e-commerce strategy and launching new services tailored to customer needs, expanding its digital offering to include contactless payment solutions, online delivery from its convenience stores and mobile fuel and LPG delivery services via its digital application.

In September, ADNOC Distribution’s board approved an interim dividend of AED1.3 billion for the first six months of 2020. The dividend was paid to shareholders by the end of October.