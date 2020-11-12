Jewellery giant Damas eyes ‘aggressive expansion’ in 2021 after taking pandemic hit

UAE luxury retail giant Damas Jewellery is eyeing “aggressive expansion” for 2021 after growth plans for this year were hit hard by the global coronavirus pandemic.

However, CEO Luc Perramond told Arabian Business he does not expect a full recovery in the market until the second half of next year.

The company was forced to close 95 percent of its outlets during the respective nationwide lockdowns and curfews earlier this year, which saw sales plummet by as much as 80 percent, according to Perramond, who was appointed CEO of the company at the height of restrictions, in April this year.

He told Arabian Business: “You look at everything in a much more cautious way or you postpone projects which could have been risky projects and where the return on investment is not so high. That’s easy to do. New stores that were planned were naturally postponed.”

Although three new stores were opened this year, a further seven, mainly in the UAE and Saudi markets, were shelved as a result of the virus and have been rescheduled for next year.

Perramond said: “2021 for us is the year when all our new strategies to reinvent Damas will come into fruition. We expect to return to positive growth, to expand very aggressively, because I think in a market where everybody Is cutting back, everybody is downsizing, it’s actually the right time to invest and show that you are leading the market.”

He explained that will include a strong focus on Saudi Arabia, where the company has around 25 outlets at present, as well as plans to increase their presence in the UAE, to take advantage of the country hosting the World Expo next year; and proposals to target more outlets in Egypt.

“Next year will see the renaissance of Damas as a leader in the industry,” said Perramond.

Luc Perramond, CEO of Damas Jewellery

However, he sounded a word of caution surrounding the industry as the entire world awaits further positive news on the discovery of a vaccine for coronavirus – earlier this week it was announced that a drug being tested by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had shown 90 percent effectiveness. While the Middle East region is continuing to be particularly hard hit by low oil prices.

He said: “First half I think will still be challenging next year. Hopefully if those things come into play (vaccine and increase in oil prices), in the second half we’ll see a recovery.”

Despite the economic turmoil caused by Covid-19, Damas’ sales in the third quarter were “better than expected”, with a strong focus on its traditional, national customer base, while the company has still been able to launch five new collections in the last six months, including Hope, a partnership with the Al Jalila Foundation.

Perramond said: “We did different things in different areas, whether it’s entry price or the more prestigious levels. But for me one of the major launches was Hope. This was part of this, having a purpose, understanding your responsibility in the market. We called it Hope because it was a signal that Damas cares and we are creating a product line that is a symbol that we are all hoping for better times.

“Part of our revenues will be donated to the foundation that is helping the front-line workers in this crisis. It was kind of a solidarity message.”