Kuwait food major Mezzan eyes acquisitions to help sustain growth

Kuwait-based food and beverage firm Mezzan Holding is on the lookout for acquisitions to help sustain double-digit growth, according to its chief executive officer.

“We, like everybody else, would be actively on the lookout for the right bolt-on acquisitions,” Garry Walsh, pictured below, told Bloomberg TV in an interview. “We’re obviously more skewed toward manufacturing – that has been our main driver over the last few years.”

Mezzan, one of the largest FMCG manufacturers and distributors in the Gulf, reported a 12 percent jump in nine-month profit to KD10.3 million ($34 million).

The company also operates in Iraq, Jordan and Afghanistan, and its shares have gained 22 percent this year compared with a 13 percent drop for the benchmark Kuwait stock index.

“The rate of growth might be a bit slower next year as we see some population drain in the UAE and in Kuwait, and potentially in Qatar and Saudi as well,” said Walsh. But Mezzan is well-positioned to return to pre-Covid rates of growth, he said.

The CEO also said that expat exodus from Kuwait was “largely irrelevant” for the business and the company should still be able to make good progress.

He said that there had been a drop in business in the UAE, but added: “Longer term it’s very well positioned. So we’d expect to see that come back, particularly as we go into Expo 2020 at the end of next year, and as the vaccine comes out and we start having more travel opportunities.”