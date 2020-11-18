Beirut retailers battle to survive as second lockdown decimates sales

The first general lockdown weakened them, the second is killing them.

In Downtown Beirut, once the vibrant centre of the city, several businesses have already closed their doors, all victims of a health crisis which for them has turned into an economic crisis.

Other merchants, overwhelmed by anger and confusion, try to survive and get through this ordeal without further damage to their already struggling businesses.

After the October 17 Movement caused months of disruption to their activities, a new surge in Covid-19 infections has now required non-essential businesses to close for the second time.

Five days have passed from the 15-day lockdown and many merchants are counting down to the day they can try to revive their sales.

Normally, the run-up to Christmas and end-year celebrations carries the promise of a good month for some, an essential month for others.

This year, and after a second period of general lockdown, it will be essential for everyone, according to business owners interviewed by Arabian Business.

Patrick Chalhoub, 40, owner of a clothing store, said: “We’re trying to hold out so that we don’t meet the same fate of some of our neighbours who closed their businesses permanently due to the multiple crises… The explosion at the Port of Beirut came to eliminate all hope for the return of ordinary life to Beirut in the foreseeable future. And now, a second general shutdown will test the viability of businesses.”

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 80 percent against the dollar, and major businesses in Lebanon have shut down in the face of a deepening volatile currency market and their inability to stabilise prices.

According to the head of the Beirut Traders Association Nicolas Chammas, 50 percent of Lebanon’s shops and businesses could close by the end of 2020.

Nicolas Chammas, head of the Beirut Traders Association

The association issued a statement urging “a balance between health obligations and economic requirements” and calling for an immediate “reconsideration of the general lockdown decision”.

Caretaker Minister of Labour, Lamia Yammine, reported that 30 percent of registered companies have already closed down in the country, and an additional 20 percent have reduced their employees’ salaries by half.

Samir Atallah, 35, co-founder of a fashion store, criticised the general lockdown decision because it came randomly and didn’t consider the difficulties that commercial enterprises are experiencing.

“Usually, we bet on the Christmas season to boost sales, but this year is very different. Even if we open and make unprecedented sales, we know that the sales figures will be very modest due to the inability of the Lebanese to buy, and their contentment with purchasing basic necessities, amid the collapse of the middle class that was the basis of our business. If economic and health conditions continue to deteriorate without finding real solutions, I doubt our ability to continue in 2021,” he said.

Several businesses have already closed their doors in Downtown Beirut

His neighbour, Wadih Mondalaq, owner of a perfume and fragrances store, said: “For a year, our business has been witnessing closures longer than opening periods, due to the demonstrations and the accompanying riots, and because of the coronavirus. Even when we open, the sales movement is minimal, with the decline in the Lebanese purchasing power and unemployment rising day after day, due to the bankruptcy of thousands of institutions. We are no longer able to continue under these conditions.

“If the large foreign companies are unable to operate under such conditions, and many of them are out of the market, how are we the owners of small businesses?”

He was referring to the withdrawal of many international brands from the Lebanese market, such as sportswear brand Adidas, Coca-Cola, American Eagle Outfitters, Victoria’s Secret, Body Shop, Marks and Spencer and Guess.