Saudi jewellery retailer changes focus, plans major e-commerce expansion

Saudi-based L’azurde Company for Jewellery has announced plans to open new shops in the Middle East next year, as well as building an e-commerce platform to take advantage of the surge in online shopping as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the gold and jewellery designer, maker and retailer said it intends to sell gold jewellery by piece at affordable prices, a shift from the wholesale approach of selling jewellery based on weight in traditional gold souk markets.

The company said it was developing new brands called Miss L and L’azurde Instyle in the Saudi and Egypt retail markets.

“This follows the company’s efforts to diversify and expand its revenue streams by adding new brands and entering new channels to address the latest changes in consumers’ preferences, shopping behavior and the high gold price level,” it said.

It added that it has also launched and e-commerce platform for its Miss L collection, with a “major online expansion” in the pipeline.

The new Miss L brand is currently sold in existing L’azurde stores and kiosks in Saudi Arabia and Egypt in addition to some third party retailers in malls.

The company said it intends to open dedicated Miss L retail locations in Saudi Arabia and Egypt in 2021, adding: “The financial impact of opening new stores and kiosks will be reflected starting the first quarter of the year 2021 but it is difficult to quantify at the moment.”

There are no plans at the moment to open dedicated stores for L’azurde Instyle collection.

The company also said that it will still sell jewellery by weight but that this business “will have over time a lower share of the company’s revenues and profits”.

It added: “This is a reflection of the move of consumers’ buying trends from traditional markets to modern markets in malls and the shift from buying… jewellery by weight to buying fashionable and classic affordable gold jewellery by piece.”