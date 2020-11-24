Watchmaking giant Titan targets the UAE for rapid growth by end-2020

The world’s fifth largest watchmaker on Tuesday announced plans to open 10 retail outlets in the UAE before the end of the year.

Titan Watches, part of the huge Tata Group in India, said it is expanding its footprint in the UAE with 10 exclusive retail outlets across the UAE.

The outlets will be owned and operated by Titan’s subsidiary company based in Dubai – Titan Global Retail LLC, a statement said.

Aditya Kejriwal, business head – Watches & Accessories, International Business Division Titan Company Limited, said the increased focus on the UAE will enable the brand to grow at an annual rate of 35 percent from now until 2023 by which time there will be at least 30 Titan outlets across the UAE.

The brand recently launched three distinct collections in the UAE including Sparkle II, an exclusive line of women’s fashion watches. The collection was designed after an extensive interaction with potential customers across all nationalities in the UAE.

Kejriwal said the collection was a success and two new complementing lines are already in the pipeline thanks to the demand.

Kejriwal speculated that in the next three years Titan aims to have over 50 percent of its offering inspired by and made exclusively for the region.

“We have been selling watches in the GCC and the UAE for more than 25 years and thanks to our timeless craftsmanship and expert designs, we have been the preferred choice for 2 million customers and counting. As a leading brand that has appropriated differentiated design stories, and a wide offering, Titan is always looking ahead,” he said.

Established in 1984, Titan Company Ltd is a $2.8 billion listed company, manufacturing more than 15 million watches every year, with a customer base of over 200 million in 32 countries across 11,000 points of sale.