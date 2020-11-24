How Amazon is preparing for the White Friday rush in the UAE

E-commerce giant Amazon has revealed that it has increased its storage capacity in the UAE by more than 45 percent and created over 2,000 jobs as it prepares for its flagship event White Friday.

Amazon said that it has invested in strengthening its operations in the UAE to ensure a “smarter, faster, and more consistent experience for its customers and sellers”.

Spread across three key pillars – delivery infrastructure, job creation, and technology – the company said the capital investments are well-timed for peak shopping season.

The online retail major has increased its storage capacity by over 45 percent across its fulfillment network and opened a new delivery station in the UAE, creating more than 2,000 permanent and seasonal jobs.

The company said it now has more than 2.4 million cubic feet of storage capacity across its network and third-party partners.

The announcement comes as Amazon is in the midst of a busy shopping month with its biggest sale of the year, White Friday, set to be launched on November 27.

Prashant Saran, director of operations for Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA), said: “Amazon’s investment in strengthening operations reflects our long-term commitment to delivering a world-class customer experience for our customers and partners in the UAE.

“We feel a deep responsibility to the communities where we operate, and the creation of thousands of new jobs will benefit the entire country. Our goal is to ensure that customers across the country are able to get what they want from the comfort of their home while prioritizing the health and safety of our associates, partners, and customers.”

As Amazon enters the peak sales period, it said health and safety measures remain a priority for the business.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon said it has implemented more than 150 measures for employees, associates and drivers at its sites including new processes and space planning to ensure social distancing, additional sanitisation stations, the provision of face coverings and daily temperature screenings.

Last week, a senior executive at Amazon rival Noon said the business had never been better ahead of the company’s own version of Black Friday called Yellow Friday.

Neha Choudhary, Noon’s vice president – Onsite Operations and Strategy, told Arabian Business that the onset of coronavirus had helped the company acquire customers amid a big growth-acceleration for many e-commerce firms.