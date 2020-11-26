UAE’s Agthia inks deal to acquire Kuwaiti bakery business

Abu Dhabi-based food major Agthia Group on Thursday announced that it has signed a sales purchase agreement to acquire Al Faysal Bakery and Sweets, a household name in Kuwait.

Al Faysal Bakery and Sweets, which generated revenues of AED92 million, and net income of AED17.2 million in the 2019 fiscal year, has been serving the Kuwait market since 1991.

With over 500 employees, Al Faysal Bakery and Sweets produces fatayers, croissants, mini pizzas and new product categories such as cupcakes, puff and rusks.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, chairman, Agthia Group and chief investment officer at parent company ADQ, said: “Agthia remains committed to grow across several categories and have identified Kuwait as an important market for our strategic move of expanding the Group in the region. The acquisition of Al Faysal Bakery and Sweets underscores our priorities to deliver value to our shareholders.

“This acquisition will support the group’s strategic growth considering the bakery’s strong market share, as well as distribution and manufacturing capabilities.”

Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia Group, added: “Our decision to acquire Al Faysal Bakery and Sweets in Kuwait aligns with our strategy to further build our regional F&B footprint, adding significant scale to our existing operations in Kuwait and further diversifying our portfolio.

“The acquisition will be accretive to Agthia’s existing platform and we expect to generate significant revenue and cost synergies.”

Agthia said in a statement that it will continue to enhance its presence and market share in Kuwait.