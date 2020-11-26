Black Friday sales near but does anyone in Lebanon care as ‘Black Year’ bites?

Black Friday 2020 is normally one of the busiest times of the year but retailers in Lebanon fear the worst.

The offers are here, but will the customers come? This is the question that shop owners are asking on the eve of the event in light of the economic crisis and the collapse of the Lebanese purchasing power in conjunction with the ongoing general lockdown to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Major retailers in Lebanon temporarily shut down in the face of an increasingly volatile currency market and their inability to set prices while the Lebanese pound plunges against the dollar.

Some retailers opted for online as its in line with the social distancing measures and general lockdown that Lebanon has imposed since November 14 and which is due to end on November 30.

There was a time, when Black Friday meant physically going to a store to shop, while Cyber Monday was exclusively for online deals. Now, most deals offered through the Black Friday sale period are available online, in light of lockdown.

Samir Saliba, owner of sportswear retailer Mike Sport, told Arabian Business: “Black Friday turns into a Black Year in Lebanon as you find sales and clearances in all days and seasons due to the decline in sales by up to 80 percent percent with the deterioration of the purchasing power of more than 80 percent of the Lebanese people.”

Mike Sport, like other major retailers, opted to close some branches to reduce operating costs and cope with declining sales. It once managed over 20 branches across Lebanon, Cyprus and Iraq and more than 150 brands including private label lifestyle brands.

It now closed several branches and the brands have been reduced to just 80.

“We don’t expect sales to go up, but we do our duty. The stores that advertise sales on Black Friday do it for promotional reasons only because all days include offers and sales, and customers don’t come, so why come today?” Saliba asked.

Saliba said the problem lies in the scarcity of dollars in Lebanon. “We’re forced to buy them on the black market, and when we go to the bank to transfer an amount abroad to buy goods, bank employees ask a lot of questions about where the dollars are coming from, so we tell them we bought it on the black market.”

He added: “We sent a letter to the Lebanon’s central bank informing it of the extent of our suffering in finding dollars in the market and whether there is any way to buy dollars on a regular basis, but we have not received any answer. We want a clear economic policy to know how to move forward and not buy our dollars from the black market and be humiliated with the brokers and money changers.”

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 80 percent of its value over the past 12 months. Money changers were selling the pound at 8,300 for a dollar on Thursday. Despite government and central bank efforts to regulate the foreign currency rate, a parallel market has thrived and inflation is soaring as the dollar becomes increasingly scarce.

Saliba told Arabian Business: “We’ve noticed a remarkable increase in online shopping orders during the lockdown, but the sales figures differed. When our sales reached 30 million pounds a day, it was equal to $20,000, but now, if daily sales rose to 50 million pounds, it is only equal to $6,000, because the Lebanese pound collapsed.

“We also suffer from an additional problem, which is the absence of new products, especially in the clothing and electronic devices sector. Most of our items are from last year, which limits business growth and forces stores to close branches or even opted for final closure pending an improvement in economic and financial conditions,” Saliba said.

Lebanon imports most of its basic needs as well as expensive luxury goods, racking up a huge trade deficit. Amid the liquidity crunch, the imports bill dropped by 50 percent in the first eight months of 2020, compared to the same period last year.

The problem facing Lebanese businesses is highlighted by the Black Friday offer of $65 to stay at one of Beirut’s five-star hotels located on renowned Hamra Street. The hotel has had few reservations and no more than 15 percent occupancy, despite breaking prices that barely cover the cost of operations.