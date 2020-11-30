Abu Dhabi unveils first winter retail season ahead of return of international tourists

Abu Dhabi has announced plans to host its first winter shopping season, as it looks to boost retail performance ahead of the return of international tourists to the city.

Following the success of its summer season shopping promotion, Retail Abu Dhabi, the retail platform of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has revealed plans for Abu Dhabi Shopping Season.

It will run from December 10 to February 14 next year and encompass winter festive sales and promotions across thousands of stores across fashion, beauty, lifestyle categories, and exclusive discounts in malls across the UAE capital, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

After a summer focused on local and resident customers, as well as domestic tourism, Abu Dhabi Shopping Season will drive increased consumer spend during the traditional gifting season and into the new year as the emirate prepares to welcome international tourists following a ban imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus, according to Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of Tourism and Marketing, DCT Abu Dhabi.

“Arriving on-the-back of a summer retail campaign that leveraged successful public-private partnerships to generate record sales and growth of 31 percent versus last year, our brand-new Abu Dhabi Shopping Season is poised to further boost the emirate’s diverse retail sector as we ready to re-welcome visitors from our largest international source markets this winter,” he added.

He said the emirate’s Go Safe certification will continue to govern global safety and cleanliness standards across malls, hotels, attractions, restaurants, theme parks and public venues.

Comprehensive health and safety measures include regular Covid-19 testing for the emirate’s retail sector staff, as well as thermal scanning at entry points for shoppers, the implementing of social distance shopping throughout malls, stores, cafes and restaurants and regular cleaning and disinfection of all participating outlets.