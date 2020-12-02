‘Mrs Rodial’ talks skincare, perseverance, entrepreneurship and social media

Although the title of her book is How to Be an Overnight Success, beauty entrepreneur Maria Hatzistefanis says pursuing one’s dreams and career goals is a long journey.

Hatzistefanis shares her experience of how she grew her brand from a small production in the backroom of her home to a global multimillion-dollar luxury skincare and beauty products enterprise, Rodial.

Known as Mrs Rodial, the Greek entrepreneur and author of two books said her success did not happen overnight and it took her twenty years of determination and hard work to achieve all that she did.

In a wide-reaching interview with Arabian Business, Hatzistefanis shared her advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, her views on mentorship and her tips for building a strong social media presence.

AB: Can you walk us through your journey as an entrepreneur?

MH: I was always passionate about fashion and beauty. I started as a beauty writer with Seventeen magazine back in Greece, where I’m from, and I did that for a little bit.

But I was very intrigued by business so I moved to the United States to study business and ended up with a lot of student loans. So I found a job in banking, of all places, just to pay my bills and that job took me to London.

At the beginning, I was learning a lot and it was exciting for me to be in this corporate world. But a couple of years into it, I started feeling demotivated so I started going to work late and not caring a lot. One day, I was called into the boardroom, and I got fired. I wasn’t really surprised, because I wasn’t a very good employee, but it was a big shock to my system.

It also got me thinking, “What do I do now? What’s next?” So with that in mind, and going back to my passion for beauty, I started thinking of what I could do in the beauty industry. I found a gap, within the beauty market, for a skincare range that would offer targeted treatments to specific skin concerns using unusual ingredients such as snake serum, dragon’s blood or bee venom.

My idea was basically to have a brand that’s luxury, but also lots of fun. I tried to get investment and I connected with 20 investors: I got eight emails back, I had four meetings and I got zero investment.

So I decided to start super slow and small from a backroom at home. I found a lab, I found a small production manufacturer and created my first range.

I started with just a small amount of products and I was doing everything myself: picking up the phones, calling retailers, going to the stores, selling my product etc.

Twenty years later, here we are. Rodial is available in 35 countries and more than 3,000 luxury stores all over the world.

AB: Did you face any unique challenges as a woman entrepreneur?

MH: The toughest thing for me was to get investment. I feel that that’s an area that’s a little bit challenging for women entrepreneurs to convince the mostly male investors that your idea is valid and that you’re going to work hard and make it happen.

I think for me, that’s probably the only area where I see myself challenged as a woman. It made me feel that if I was a man, I would probably have got the investment. But other than that, I don’t think of myself as a woman in business but rather a person running her work, regardless of gender.

I think if you have your passion and you work hard, woman or man, you can succeed.

AB: What can people learn from your journey?

MH: I get a lot of young women messaging me on Instagram and saying they’ve started their business a few months ago and have not been successful so they want to give up. I feel we live in a culture where a lot of young women, young entrepreneurs, want fast results: they want to start a business and six months later be flooded with money and success.

The reason I’ve written both my books, How to be an Overnight Success and How to Make it Happen, is to show everyone that you can be successful but the journey is long and there are a lot of ups and downs. They should keep on going, be consistent and not give up. It took me 20 years to be where I am today so there’s nothing called overnight success.

AB: What is your advice for people to stay motivated, especially these days with the pandemic?

MH: If I look back at my New Year 2020 resolutions, none of them materialised because no one knew this pandemic would happen.

However, I find that a key thing that happened to me is I got out of my comfort zone and I forced myself to do things differently. So, for example, I am on Instagram, and I post beautiful pictures and motivational quotes, but I was never really comfortable talking to the camera. This year, I didn’t have a chance to do my personal appearances, book signings or events to connect with my audience so I started talking on camera (on Instagram stories) and I said to myself “listen, this is going to be for 24 hours, if you hate yourself, this is going to go and disappear.”

So I started doing this and I put myself out there and I really enjoyed the journey and where I am today. So going back, my advice is to use every challenge as an opportunity to find a plan B, to achieve your plans and see everything from a different perspective.

I think a lot of times we have a plan and it doesn’t go our way and we shouldn’t be disappointed; we should just try to find a different direction. It’s not necessarily a bad direction but it could lead us to a new path. So always be open and get out of your comfort zone, whatever situation life brings to you.

AB: Speaking of social media, you have a lot of followers and strong presence on social media. Can you advise businesses who want to grow their presence on social media?

MH: It’s very important to create an identity for the brand or the founder of the brand.

From the very early days, I was keen on having a certain aesthetic with my feed and sharing things that would bring value to my followers.

If you look at the feed of my Mrs Rodial account, I never really post product after product. I think about what is the value I can add, whether that is a motivational quote that reflects what I am thinking about on that day and can help others, or something I’ve seen that inspired me and so can inspire others.

So with social media, definitely, as a business owner, you have to create a brand but you also have to think, “What is it that I can do to give value out there? How do I create value? How do I share some tips to educate our consumers?” Always think about bringing value rather than just having a photo album of your products.

AB: What is the value of mentorship both for the mentor and the mentee?

MH: I’ve been mentoring the younger members of my team for a long time as I am the type of person who works collaboratively with others. It gives me a lot of pleasure sitting down with the young generation and mentoring them but also hearing their thoughts and fresh ideas.

Over the last few years, I’ve also mentored in the fashion industry with aspiring fashion designers back in London. I get very excited to see everyone starting their journey as I did 20 years ago and that really makes me see things from a different perspective.

I feel the relationship between a mentor and a mentee is that of mutual inspiration and it gives value to both parties. So I’m really excited when I have time, which is limited nowadays, to do a bit of mentoring.

But also, this is why I’ve written my books, and also have a podcast called Overnight Success for all people out there who want a little bit of mentoring in their lives. I’m sharing all these tools so hopefully I would get them inspired.