Lockdown is over but Beirut retailers fear for their future

Three days have passed since the lifting of the general lockdown in Lebanon, but retailers have yet to see the return of shoppers, according to shop owners in Beirut surveyed by Arabian Business.

Businesses strongly opposed the latest lockdown which lasted for two weeks in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus as they felt that the restrictive measures would eliminate what remained of their resilience in the face of successive crises that have struck Lebanon over the past year.

And it appears the measures have failed to contain the spread of Covid-19, with caretaker health minister, Hamad Hassan, admitting that restrictions were only 70 percent respected.

Figures compiled by Arabian Business during the two-week lockdown showed that infections continued to spike at the same rates registered before the lockdown.

The country registered 24,296 new coronavirus cases for a total of 126,903, an increase of 24 percent, and 235 new deaths for a total of 1,004, an increase of 30.5 percent, between November 14-30.

Most of the shop owners in downtown Beirut and Achrafieh, interviewed by Arabian Business, said the lockdown had been in vain.

While traffic levels in Beirut would suggest things are normal, “this movement is without a blessing,” as a popular proverb says.

Most of the traffic represents people going to work while shops attract only a few shoppers with the collapse of the purchasing power of employees in the public and private sectors, due to the significant decline in the Lebanese pound’s exchange rate, which lost more than 80 percent of its value within a year.

Nabil Fadlallah, 50, owner of a clothing store in Achrafieh, Beirut, told Arabian Business: “On such days, before Christmas and New Year, we hoped to increase sales during the peak season. We used to import the latest models and you’d notice people moving through the streets to survey prices and models before buying. But this year, our preparations were absent and so were the shoppers. With or without a general lockdown, the sales movement retreated to its lowest levels.”

Samir Rizk, 45, owner of a shoe store on Beirut’s famous Hamra Street, said: “We suffered a lot of damage because of the spread of coronavirus, with students staying in their homes and pursuing online learning, so they didn’t need to buy new shoes because they didn’t go to school, and sales weren’t good with the absence of a normal school year. Now, as we approach Christmas and New Year, we also expect to miss the season.

“Without forming a new government that draws up a rescue plan, things will get worse,” he said, adding: “Let’s hope the new year brings positive signs of the country’s economic situation.”

Four months after the massive Beirut Port explosion that killed more than 200 people and destroyed swathes of the capital city, Lebanon is no closer to forming a credible government to enact much needed reforms.

Walid Nakkache, 40, owner of mobile phone and consumer electronics store in downtown Beirut, said: “The nature of our work has changed a lot in the electronics and mobile phone sector, with the collapse of Lebanese currency. Consequently, many Lebanese are no longer able to purchase the latest smartphones with the smartphone price reaching LBP6 million (about $700). The wages of most employees in Lebanon range from LBP1 million to LBP3 million… So how can an average employee buy a phone?”

“We no longer import any new smartphones except on a prior request, and now we’re trading used smartphones or older models,” Nakkache added.