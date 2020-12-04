UAE start-up Distichain closes in on funding deals for international expansion

UAE-based B2B e-commerce platform Distichain is close to striking deals with venture capital firms (VCs) and larger angel investors to raise capital for its international expansion plans, its top executive has told Arabian Business.

The start-up, which provides public and private enterprises with tailor-made marketplaces, is also looking to ramp up its staffing levels to 50 at its UAE offices over the next 18-month period, as well as hiring overseas.

“We are currently raising a funding round which has attracted great interest from multiple investors, both larger Angel investors and also from VCs,” Haisam Jamal, co-founder and CEO of Distichain, told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview.

“Hopefully we can seal it in the near future,” Jamal revealed, without disclosing the amount of funding being sought.

Jamal, pictured below with Lynn Itani, also declined to name the VCs and angel investors, apparently because of non-disclosure norms.

Distichain, which has recently revealed its expansion into the US and Australia, proposes to deploy the new funds to finance these and other expansion plans in the pipeline.

The UAE start-up’s new fundraising plans come hot on the heels of it receiving grants from MetLife Foundation as part of the Village Capital, PayPal and MetLife Foundation’s latest round of accelerator programme for early stage ventures working on financial health challenges.

On its expansion plans, Jamal said Distichain was working to become a global company based out of the UAE.

“Our team is spread across four countries currently but we believe that having the UAE as a home makes sense. For a long time UAE has been a hub for trade, and the multicultural and talented workforce that we can build here makes total sense.

“Together with the central location and time zone, it allows us to truly access global trade in our quest to digitise it,” he said.

Distichain last week revealed teaming up with 8Corners.com.au, an agribusiness marketplace, to set up a platform to facilitate Australian farm producers to sell their goods globally and directly.

The venture also said it would launch another platform this month in partnership with HotelSupplyB2B.com, the marketplace by a US-based hotel venture for the hospitality industry.

The company also recently revealed that it has also entered into an agreement with Africa Agritech Ltd, an organisation funded by the UK government to facilitate African agribusiness sales.

“We see multiple opportunities in the agribusiness sector across the different regions,” Jamal said.

On the hiring plans, Jamal said: “We expect to be a family of 50 professionals within the coming 18 months.

“As a global marketplace provider, we will also have team members around the world, in addition to our lucrative reseller model we have built to get our marketplace to anybody who is looking to digitise B2B trade globally.”