Private equity fund buys majority stake in UAE organic food business

The Gulf Japan Food Fund (GJFF), an international private equity fund, has acquired a majority stake in Organic Foods and Cafe, the UAE-based organic foods platform.

The investment represents the eighth transaction by GJFF, a $390 million fund established in 2016 to invest in the food industry in the Middle East, Japan and a number of other regions.

It did not disclose the size of the investment.

Founded in 2004, Organic Foods and Cafe is a family run company providing organic products to consumers and business partners via multiple channels.

Its retail business unit sells organic and biodynamic foods and consumer products through a chain of supermarkets and online through its mobile app and e-commerce webstore while its rapid distribution unit supplies the premium organic brand Organic Larder, sourced from family-owned farms and businesses, to hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores as well as e-commerce retailers in over 10 countries.

Over the past 16 years, the company has grown to become the leading provider of organic food in the Middle East, driven by a change in consumer behaviour and a growing interest in how and where food is grown and handled, a statement said.

The GJFF is backed by prominent Japanese institutions including Mizuho Bank and The Norinchukin Bank of Japan as well as sovereign investors in the GCC.