By Staff writer

Private equity fund buys majority stake in UAE organic food business

Gulf Japan Food Fund acquires stake in Organic Foods and Cafe as changes to consumer behaviour increases interest in sector

By Staff writer
Founded in 2004, Organic Foods and Cafe is a family run company providing organic products to consumers and business partners via multiple channels.

The Gulf Japan Food Fund (GJFF), an international private equity fund, has acquired a majority stake in Organic Foods and Cafe, the UAE-based organic foods platform.

The investment represents the eighth transaction by GJFF, a $390 million fund established in 2016 to invest in the food industry in the Middle East, Japan and a number of other regions.

It did not disclose the size of the investment.

Its retail business unit sells organic and biodynamic foods and consumer products through a chain of supermarkets and online through its mobile app and e-commerce webstore while its rapid distribution unit supplies the premium organic brand Organic Larder, sourced from family-owned farms and businesses, to hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores as well as e-commerce retailers in over 10 countries.

Over the past 16 years, the company has grown to become the leading provider of organic food in the Middle East, driven by a change in consumer behaviour and a growing interest in how and where food is grown and handled, a statement said.

The GJFF is backed by prominent Japanese institutions including Mizuho Bank and The Norinchukin Bank of Japan as well as sovereign investors in the GCC.

