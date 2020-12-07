Beirut’s retail sector sees ‘catastrophic’ impact of Covid, port blast in Q3

The wave of shops and company closures in Lebanon intensified during a “catastrophic” third quarter of 2020, according to a new survey.

The closures resulted in the termination of contracts of a multitude of employees, contributing to further weakening the purchasing power of Lebanese households.

The Beirut Traders Association (BTA)-Fransabank Retail Index dropped to a record low since its inception in 2011, with more tightening in spending and consumption on the one hand, and in a reduced flow of imports on the other hand, due to restrictions imposed on companies.

The survey described the third quarter of 2020 as catastrophic in all aspects for Lebanon, with the period including restrictions related to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the August 4 explosion at the Port of Beirut.

A freefall devaluation in the local currency’s value against the US dollar, further tightening and prioritisation in resident households’ spending patterns also hit the retail sector.

Almost all household spending was focused on food products, basic necessities and safety and hygiene goods and products, resulting in a “very negative impact” on the turnover figures of traders.

Excluding the fuel sector, retail turnover figures showed a sharp decline of 87.50 percent between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020.

The shoes and leather products sector registered a drop of 100 percent, while supermarkets and food shops, used cars dealers, commercial shopping centres and restaurants and snacks sectors registered a drop of 90 percent while the fuel sector reported a drop of 27 percent.

The survey said that the Beirut Port blast exacerbated the already damaging effects of the coronavirus and the persistent deterioration in the financial and living conditions of the Lebanese population.