How Abu Dhabi is using tech to drive retail sales

A new membership programme has been developed to give shoppers across Abu Dhabi and beyond access to exclusive products, experiences, attractive deals, brand events and exciting rewards.

Retail Abu Dhabi One, which was described as “a true retail industry game-changer”, by Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, forms part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Shopping Season (December 10 – February 14), which encompasses more than 3,500 retailers in more than 20 malls.

Using advanced technology, Retail Abu Dhabi One will engage members directly through personalised offers based on their retail preferences, using the generated data to target and drive awareness of ongoing promotions and experiences across the emirate.

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi

Retail Abu Dhabi One will also boast additional AI and machine learning-driven functionalities, including chatbots, to enable more engaging conversations with shoppers, price comparisons with other destinations and the ability to recommend exclusive products sold only in the emirate.

Al Shaiba said: “A key differentiator in the destination’s holistic shopping offering, Retail Abu Dhabi One is a social shopping aggregator which complements existing loyalty schemes offered by retail groups, brands and malls. The programme fills an industry gap with a unifying and unique product that will enhance our understanding of consumer preferences and inform our future offerings.”