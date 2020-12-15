Tata Group arm Titan picks Dubai to unveil new international collection of watches

Titan, the luxury goods arm of the Indian conglomerate Tata Group , has chosen the UAE to unveil a new collection of watches inspired by the Middle East – Titan ELMNT.

The launch of the new watch collections, on the eve of the Dubai Shopping Festival, is designed specifically to capture the “work hard, play hard” ethics that marks the UAE, Kuruvilla Markose, COO-International Business Division, Titan Company, told Arabian Business.

“The Middle East, particularly the UAE and Dubai with 100 plus nationalities present offers us the opportunities to tap and learn from a truly global group of customers, Markose said, elaborating on the reason to zero in on Dubai for the company’s new international launch.

“Besides, as Titan looks to expand its international presence around the world, the Middle East with its large Indian and sub-continental population makes eminent sense,” he added.

The Titan senior executive said the company’s new range of watches would capture the metropolitan, authentic energy of the UAE.

“Each watch is designed and crafted to underscore the casual look through the imaginative use of colours like midnight blue and olive green, bold oversized elements in the case and dial, with added youthful touches like cut-edge leather and fine Milanese mesh straps,” he revealed.

The new collection also has a subtle streak of pop colours in the watches’ hands and crowns in acknowledgement of the fun side of its target audience and the energetic vibe that is the UAE, he said.

Markose also revealed that the company would be targeting a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 35 percent from now until 2023, by which time there will be at least 30 exclusive Titan retail outlets across the UAE.

Besides the UAE, Titan is also currently present in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt.

“We will look at growing our presence in these and more countries and also extending more into Africa,” he said, while talking about further expansion plans in the region.

“We will keep exploring markets where we believe that there are large segments of customers for whom our products are relevant.

“Our long-term ambition would be for Titan to be like our parent the Tata Group, where more than 50 percent of our top line revenue comes from outside India,” he said.

Kuruvilla Markose, COO-International Business Division, Titan Company

Markose also said the company would consider launching other products from its stable such as sunglasses, fragrances, accessories and occasion-wear across several different brands in the UAE market.

“We started with watches in the UAE many years ago and have recently introduced Tanishq, our jewellery brand. We will continuously evaluate opportunities for our other products too,” he said.