Dubai mall operator expects coronavirus vaccine rollout to boost economy

Dubai-based mall operator Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC expects the rollout of vaccines to help shore up the economy in 2021, following a year that saw businesses battered by lockdowns in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The global vaccination drive will help 2021 shape up as the year when “things get better”, the company’s chief executive officer Alain Bejjani said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We are going to see a much better comeback” after the first quarter of next year, he said.

Bejjani said that the UAE’s retail economy is now “coming back quite strongly” and by mid-2021 “we should be back to 2019 levels”. Majid Al Futtaim had said in August its shopping malls business saw a drop in first-half revenue.

The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, had earlier this year shut malls and cinemas, Majid Al Futtaim’s main source of revenue. Built on trade and tourism in a region reliant on oil, Dubai was hardest hit in the Gulf Arab region as both industries stumbled amid the pandemic.

Alain Bejjani, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding

Earlier this month the UAE launched Covid-19 vaccinations in the capital Abu Dhabi, days after it approved the jab by Chinese drugs giant Sinopharm. The UAE’s health ministry announced the vaccine has an 86 percent efficacy and issued a statement saying: “The analysis shows no serious safety concerns”.

Two vaccines have undergone third-phase trials in the UAE – the Sinopharm project and Russia’s Sputnik-V, named after the Soviet-era satellite.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in November that he had received an experimental coronavirus vaccine, joining other top UAE officials to take part in the trials.