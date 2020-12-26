Deals struck to attract global brands to new Sharjah shopping mall

Sharjah’s upcoming City Centre Al Zahia has secured deals to attract some of the world’s best known fashion brands ahead of its opening next year.

Majid Al Futtaim Properties said it has signed agreements with two of the region’s premier retail and hospitality organisations Azadea Group and Landmark Group.

The deals will see the introduction of brands including Zara, Bershka, Pull & Bear and Virgin from Azadea as well as Centrepoint, Home Centre, Max, Emax, Steve Madden, Pablosky and Ecco from Landmark at the soon-to-be-launched mall.

Encompassing over 136,200 sq m of gross leasable space, 70 percent of the mall has already been leased.

Along with Landmark and Azadea Group’s portfolio of retail outlets, Carrefour, Yalla Bowling, Magic Planet and VOX Cinemas will also add to the mall’s choice of dining and entertainment options.

Shireen El Khatib, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls Business Unit, said: “We aim to deliver satisfying personalised experiences that extend beyond transactional retail and enrich our communities in ways that people will cherish for years to come. We believe City Centre Al Zahia will accomplish that and more for the people of Sharjah.”

Said Daher, CEO at Azadea Group, added: “We are very pleased to be partnering with Majid Al Futtaim Properties to expand our stellar range of brands in Sharjah.”

In addition to featuring social, theatre and sports hubs, the new mall, which is scheduled to open in March, will boast professional and educational workspaces. Everything will be centred around a grand plaza, offering access to indoor and outdoor restaurants, kids play areas and an art zone.

The mall is part of Al Zahia, which upon completion by 2023, will include a total of 3,700 homes.