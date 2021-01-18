GFH acquires majority stake in Bahrain shopping mall

Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group (GFH) has expanded its presence in the retail sector by acquiring 80 percent of Hidd Mall alongside a strategic investor.

The 46,000 sq m mall, located in the fast-growing area of Hidd in Muharraq, Bahrain is fully leased to Lulu Hypermarkets, the largest retail chain in the Middle East and one of the largest chains in Asia region under a long term lease.

The mall currently boasts 100 percent occupancy, with Lulu Hypermarkets sub-leasing the space to a diverse range of multinational, regional and local tenants, GFH said in a statement.

Hammad Younas, chief investment management of GFH, said: “GFH is excited to announce this latest landmark acquisition, one that is underscored by having Lulu Hypermarkets, the strongest retail chain in the GCC, as the primary tenant.

“This a resilient investment in a key sector which we believe will witness significant growth as the pandemic winds down. Malls anchored by grocery stores have already proved highly resilient, with families choosing to stay at home more during the pandemic”.

In addition to the Lulu Hypermarket, Hidd Mall offers a range of banking, retail and F&B outlets including Yum Yum Tree Food Court, KFC and Baskin Robbins. Other government and service providers located in the property include branches for the Bahrain Traffic Police Station and Ministry of Interior, alongside telecommunications providers Batelco and STC.

GFH currently has $12 billion worth of asset and fund under management across a range of industries and sectors globally.

In addition to Hidd Mall, GFH’s retail investments include Events Mall in Jeddah and the Entertainer, the loyalty and rewards solutions operator.