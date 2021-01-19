Take THAT: New Dubai retail concept offers interactive luxury experience

Retail giant Majid Al Futtaim has launched its first-ever concept destination, THAT, which aims to take shoppers on a complete lifestyle journey.

The space in Mall of the Emirates explores the very best in the world of fashion, fine Jewellery, home, beauty, grooming, fitness, art and, at a later date, dining.

The new flagship store follows the launch of the THAT Concept Store App in June.

The multi-brand homegrown concept also gives access to interactive experiences and services.

As well as a selection of established brands and emerging designers, THAT offers a fitness studio in collaboration with Bare fitness, a range of beauty and wellness services, an art and culture space, with plans for a selection of eateries to follow.

With a firm focus on designer and contemporary brands, THAT features more than 150 international and regional designers that are hard to get your hands on in the Middle East. These include JW Anderson, Simone Rocha, Thom Browne, Marni, Bil Arabi, Mad Paris, Azza Fahmy and Tom Dixon while also offering exclusive brands in the UAE such as Ivan Grundahl, N21, Irene Is Good, La Haine Inside us and Opening Ceremony.

“THAT Concept Store adds a completely new experiential retail offering to the Middle East market. THAT goes above and beyond the traditional brick and mortar experience; bridging fashion and leading-edge technology to offer a satisfying and responsive service like no other. This is an unmissable opportunity for artists, designers and local talent to express themselves through the many activities and events that we will be hosting,” said Fahed Ghanim, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim – Lifestyle.

“We are delighted to introduce THAT concept store in the heart of Mall of the Emirates: a one-of-a-kind destination that is set to revolutionise the future of retail in the UAE and the Middle East through its immersive concept of experiential activations and rotating calendar of installations and events. We’re proud of the role Majid Al Futtaim is playing in pioneering such unique experiences, as we continue to be a leader for retail innovation,” added Shireen El Khatib, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim – Shopping Malls.

The concept store also features fitting rooms with smart digital mirrors which allow shoppers to request another size or colour of any given item they try and also suggest styling options to complete the look.

Other services available include a shoe and handbag repair spa, a personalisation service on any piece of clothing or accessory, alterations services, a click & collect offering and a gift wrapping station.

THAT will also host and collaborate with local DJs all year-round to put on a series of shows, a statement said.