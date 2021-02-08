Ajman toughens rules for restaurants, cafes to curb virus spread

The emirate of Ajman has followed the lead of Dubai and Abu Dhabi and announced tougher restrictions as it attempts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Department of Economic Development (DED) in Ajman has revealed new guidelines and protocols which include adjusting the opening hours of cafes and restaurants to require them to close at midnight.

The new rules also reduce the capacity of cafes and restaurants to 50 percent while workers and customers must wear masks and keep a social distance of two metres.

The new guidelines and protocols also included wedding and event halls, and limited the number of participants to 50 people.

DED also called on investors who own facilities to ensure the implementation of all the precautionary requirements and measures that have been previously circulated.

DED also said it is intensifying field inspection visits to all businesses operating in the emirate in order to ensure compliance with the guidelines.

On Sunday, Abu Dhabi banned all gatherings and shut theatres as the country’s capital ramped up measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has capped operating capacity of commercial, economic and tourism activities to bolster precautionary measures implemented to curb the spread of Covid 19.

The number of guests has been limited to 10 for marriage ceremonies and family gatherings. Funerals and mourning services are allowed to have 20 people.

Abu Dhabi will also limit capacity in malls, restaurants and hotels. The committee approved capping operating capacity of shopping malls to 40 percent, gyms, private beaches and swimming pools to 50 percent, restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, public beaches and parks to 60 percent, taxis to 45 percent and buses to 75 percent.

Daily cases in the UAE have quadrupled since November as the country opened up for travel and eased movement restrictions.

The recent surge in cases has also forced neighbouring Dubai to reintroduce curbs on hotels and air travel. It also closed all bars and pubs for the entire month of February.