UAE retail giant vows to press on with expansion despite virus challenge

The chairman of UAE-based retail giant Lulu on Monday said the group aims to add 25 new hypermarkets this year despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the sector.

Although more shoppers have moved away from bricks and mortar retailers to online due to the pandemic, Yusuffali MA said that while expansion plans might be delayed, no projects have been shelved.

He said Lulu Group is going ahead with its expansion plans despite the current challenging times, adding that it is “a clear sign of economy bouncing back embracing the new norms”.

The chairman of Abu Dhabi-headquartered retailer said: “It’s been a very eventful, but a very satisfying journey and we will continue to grow both in existing as well as new markets. There might be some delays in launching our new projects but none of them have been shelved. Hopefully we will reach 225 store count by the end of 2021.”

His comments came after the company celebrates its 200th hypermarket opening in Park Mall in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday, its third hypermarket in Egypt.

“I also take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to our valued customers from around the world for their continued support and patronage, without which our achievement would not have been possible,” added Yusuffali.

Yusuffali MA,chairman of Lulu Group

Lulu Group which employs close to 57,000 staff has launched 15 hypermarkets since the outbreak of coronavirus in early 2020.

Starting with a small supermarket in early 90s in Abu Dhabi, Lulu opened its hypermarket concept in 2000 and since then branched out to across the GCC, Egypt, India and the Far East, serving more than 1.6 million shoppers a day.

Apart from physical stores, the company has online shopping operations in 10 countries and sorting offices in 44 countries.