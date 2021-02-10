Customer loyalty is the key to surviving pandemic, says Middle East retail giant

Cementing relationships with customers will continue to be at the forefront of the Middle East’s largest luxury distributor Chalhoub Group regardless of whether that is in the digital realm with e-commerce or through traditional bricks-and-mortar stores.

CEO Patrick Chalhoub told Arabian Business that building loyalty with consumers has been one of the major take-aways from the global coronavirus pandemic.

He revealed that the company’s Muse loyalty programme, which was launched in the UAE in the summer of 2019 and subsequently introduced in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, boasts over 600,000 members and was signing up to 1,500 people-per-day during last year.

He said: “I would say thank God we created this programme because really, during Covid, what we needed is to show our customer care and love. It’s not transacting with our customers because our stores had been closed and we put our e-commerce sites in motion. Most important, our biggest capital is what we created, this link between us and the customer.”

The Muse loyalty programme allows members to collect points when they shop online or in-stores at participating brands and these can be redeemed on shopping sprees or experiential rewards across the UAE, Kuwait and Saudi.

“All-in-all I think more than 10,000 experiences were built during the pandemic. For the number of people it’s maybe only one percent or 1.5 percent of our members but it’s still 30 experiences a day even during Covid time,” said Chalhoub. “We knew that this is where you can built that relationship which would be so important after the crisis.”

According to a report from PwC, released in November, e-commerce penetration in the UAE accounted for only 4.2 percent of sales in 2017, compared to over 10 percent in markets like China, the US, South Korea and the UK.

It added that, while the MENA region had witnessed organic growth over 15-20 percent per annum for the last several years in e-commerce sales – outpacing other regions – the pandemic has “completely reordered priorities and upended timelines, significantly accelerating rapid growth within the sector”.

As examples, BinDawood Holding – a Saudi retailer – saw e-commerce sales on a 10-day basis had increased by 200 percent at the beginning of the pandemic while UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim saw year-on-year online sales grow by 59 percent in March 2020.

Chalhoub revealed that the company’s share of e-commerce increased from between six and eight percent to close to 20 percent. He said: “We reached during the Covid year what we were expecting to reach in terms of proportion five years from now.”

And while he said the shift to e-commerce remains on a “strong drive”, the focus will continue to be on improving the customer experience, whether that is online of offline.

“We really need to make sure that the customer is on the centre and we can be meaningful and answer what they want, when they want. We have a very clear vision to make sure that we provide our customer, wherever they are, if it’s through e-commerce or brick-and-mortar, if it’s cash-and-collect, buy-and-deliver at home, we really don’t care,” he said.

“I don’t mind personally if e-commerce is 20 percent of the business or 80 percent of the business, I really need to make sure I answer what the customer wants,” he added.