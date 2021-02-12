How Kuwaitis have taken to e-grocery shopping in a big way

Kuwaitis have taken to online shopping for groceries in a big way, with the e-grocery market in the country posting a huge jump in growth to exceed $500 million in 2020.

The e-grocery market in Kuwait was valued at just $100 million in 2019.

The country’s e-grocery sector is also projected to see a jump of 30 percent this year to reach $716 million, according to research by RedSeer Consulting in Dubai.

However, it cautioned that the growth might be dampened by the proposed implementation of 5 percent VAT in 2021 and government regulations to limit the expat population.

The report also said the e-grocery sector in Kuwait overtook that of Saudi Arabia last year, riding on the back of increased consumer stickiness and the entry of a number of new players.

E-grocery covers both food and non-food grocery items and include a large number of fresh vegetables and fruits, fresh and frozen meat and meat products, bakery items, packaged food and several beverages and dairy products.

Covid-induced lockdown and travel bans and people remaining home-bound under the new work from home rules were cited as the key drivers for e-grocery growth in Kuwait last year.

“The e-grocery market in Kuwait has seen hyper growth last year on the back of increased consumer adoption and improved supply on the online channel. Quick commerce players have led the e-grocery market in Kuwait and its maturity now is similar to that of UAE,” Sandeep Ganediwalla, managing partner at RedSeer Consulting, Dubai, told Arabian Business.

“We expect the market to continue to grow, now albeit at a relatively higher base,” Ganediwalla added.

However, he cautioned that grocery e-tailers will need to address customer concerns around areas such as speed of delivery and product availability to continue to offer value to the customers.

The entry of big players such as Talabat and LuLu in recent years has given a big thrust to e-grocery growth, while emerging players such as Drops, TONS, Carrefour and Deliveroo can boost future growth in the e-grocery sector in the Kuwait market, the research said.

“Though Kuwait’s population is declining, factors such as high customer stickiness, increase in AOV (average order value) and entry of new players will drive the e-grocery growth fast accelerating going forward,” RedSeer added.

Jumla, Sinbad, Oncost, Saveco and Day Fresh are among the other players present in the Kuwaiti e-grocery market.

According to the report, high consumer demand on e-grocery platforms even after the lockdown means the online grocery shopping sector has become an essential part of shopping for many people in the country.