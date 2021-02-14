Revealed: how coronavirus has created new consumer habits

Consumers in the MENA region have developed new spending habits following a year marked with lockdowns, social distancing and safety regulations all meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Global consulting firm Simon-Kucher and Partners has released a report exploring five consumer trends that have been enhanced by coronavirus and how corporations are leveraging them for business opportunities.

The rise of e-commerce trend has been well documented. According the report, 73 percent of the UAE’s population believes that Covid has made them more positive about online shopping while 47 percent said they now prefer making online payments rather than using in-person cards or cash payments.

There has been rapid growth of hyperlocal delivery players such as Talabat, noon’s NowNow, elGrocery, InstaShop and Careem Now across the region.

Many companies have adapted to the situation with a swift digital transformation. In the UAE, the e-grocery market grew by 300 percent during the third quarter of 2020, while Saudi Arabia’s market has grown by 500 percent. This has supported the rapid growth of hyperlocal delivery players such as Talabat, noon’s NowNow, elGrocery, InstaShop or Careem Now across the region.

According to Simon-Kucher’s report, employment uncertainties and higher household spending are prompting consumers in the MENA region to reassess their consumption expenditure. 47 percent of consumers in Dubai acknowledged that they now put value for money first when deciding where to shop, while 48 percent look for more offers and deals than before. In Saudi Arabia, 90 percent of consumers have cut their spending to prioritise needs over wants.

In response, several supermarkets across the UAE are increasing their own-label product range which tend to be at the value end of the price range.

Another trend observed in the report is that of an increased preference for healthier items, with 88 percent of people in the MENA region willing to pay more for healthier food options. To accommodate for this trend, supermarkets and hypermarkets are increasing their range of healthy food products with large format stores expanding their organic sections.

Coronavirus has increased the time consumers spend at home, whether during lockdown measures or working from home versus the office. In fact, the survey revealed that people across the MENA region have reported up to 88 percent more time spent at home, a trend which companies have taken on board by developing in-home experiences and products.

Also, Middle East fitness equipment suppliers saw a staggering 85 percent increase in demand for home gym equipment during the Covid period, according to findings in the report. There is also an increase in the demand for products related to home baking, camping and convenient clothing for the time spent at home.

As much of the world continues to struggle with increased coronavirus case numbers, consumers are increasingly seeking safer and more hygienic shopping experiences. In the UAE, almost 80 percent of consumers are concerned about the hygiene of where they shop, avoiding rush hour and long queues at shopping malls, as is indicated in the report.

The trend has sparked a growth in contactless payment technologies with the majority of small and medium businesses introducing such methods to replace cash. Also, most restaurants have introduced digital menus supported with QSR codes to replace unnecessary contact through exchange of paper menus.