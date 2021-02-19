Dubai’s Al-Futtaim says Egypt mall expansion to open in 2023

Dubai-based Al-Futtaim has announced a EGP200 million ($12.7 million) renovation plan for its Cairo Festival City Mall as part of a major expansion scheduled to be completed in early 2023.

The first phase of renovation kicked off this month and is scheduled for completion by end of 2021, the company said in a statement.

It includes enhanced flooring, improved sight lines and space visibility by eliminating and reducing the size of large common area columns and bulkheads.

Renovations include revamping the mall’s atmosphere by making it brighter and lighter, as well as adding digital branding to support retailers and external mall partners.

Timothy Earnest, group director/CEO, Al-Futtaim Malls, said: “The increasingly competitive retail market is pushing retail destinations in Egypt to get more creative on how to address the customers’ patterns and trends and continuously engage with them to make their shopping experience more unique and comfortable.”

He added: “It was very crucial to give the mall a new lease of life by undergoing a major transformation to welcome our visitors with innovative design elements, a modern ambiance and new sought-after brands.”

Festival Avenue, Cairo Festival City Mall’s latest flagship expansion project, is on track for its launch in Q1 2023, he added.

Earnest said: “Despite the exceptional circumstances imposed over the last year that have affected the ongoing activities and projects in various sectors and industries, Al-Futtaim Malls stays committed to the construction plan of Festival Avenue at Cairo Festival City Mall.”

The new expansion will add 80 new stores, including numerous international brands and 15 food and beverage outlets.

Festival Avenue will evolve the scope of the existing mall with a variety of indoor and outdoor alfresco dining options offering local and international cuisines, with an international 1,600 sq m Food Hall as well as over 1,000 additional parking spaces.

Spanning a land area of over 3 million sq m, Cairo Festival City features more than 300 shops, 95 restaurants and cafes anchored by 10,755 sq m Carrefour hypermarket and home furniture flagship store, two department stores, all served by 7,000 parking spaces.