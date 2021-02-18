UAE’s Agthia approves move to buy majority stake in processed protein producer

Agthia Group, the UAE-based food and beverage major, on Thursday announced that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of a majority stake in Nabil Foods, a producer of frozen and chilled processed protein products.

Following receipt of further regulatory approvals, Agthia will now call for a general assembly where shareholders will vote on the acquisition of Nabil Foods.

This transaction would mark Agthia’s first entry into the processed protein industry through a well-established brand with a successful track record of over 75 years, it said in a statement.

Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia Group, described the acquisition of Nabil Foods as a “significant transaction that will place Agthia at the forefront of a fast-growing industry”.

He added: “This acquisition will be a key part of Agthia’s growth plans, providing us with presence in Jordan for the first time while contributing to a stronger financial profile, wider regional access, enlarged asset base, and enhanced financial performance and profitability.”

Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia Group

Agthia said it intends acquire an 80 percent stake in Nabil Foods, including a 60 percent stake acquired from ADQ, its parent company.

Nabil Foods has a processing capacity of 43,000 tons per year and 600 individual product lines distributed in more than 20 local and international markets.

Agthia’s assets are located in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt and Turkey and has more than 4,000 employees.