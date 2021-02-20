How bananas could be grown in the UAE as AgTech innovations thrive

Water scarcity is one of the biggest challenges facing agriculture in the UAE but advances in technology have made it possible to circumvent that to a certain extent, according to a senior executive of a Swiss-Indian food and digital platform company.

As a result, Martin Wittwer, the chief operating officer of Innoterra, said that while the company mainly sources its bananas from India, it is considering expanding production to the UAE.

“Similar to the GCC, parts of India are also water-starved so what we are doing in terms of working with farmers on efficient use of water in India is also applicable to the GCC,” said Wittwer.

“There are many success stories in the GCC of successful large scale farms and many of them have been constrained with water, but the addition of technology allows for compensating for part of it,” he continued.

Agricultural technology (AgTech) innovations such as drip irrigation and sensors have made it easy to control water usage in irrigation and “so crops that require a lot of water, such as bananas, are already being cultivated in countries like Oman,” said Wittwer.

With the challenge of water limitations circumvented, the UAE’s embracement of AgTech innovations makes it a good location for expansion, said Wittwer.

“The GCC has great universities and a lot of expertise in agro-technology, and as a result, it fulfils a very important requirement for producing a lot of the produce locally. Together with large players like us, they would be able to develop the necessary expertise in order to cultivate specific crops,” said Wittwer.

“The UAE is the most advanced with its regulations to facilitate local agriculture so the UAE and Saudi would be would be suitable countries for collaboration,” he added.

Martin Wittwer, chief operating officer of Innoterra

Innoterra is the largest exporter of bananas and other tropical fruits to the GCC, shipping 2,500 containers of fresh produce to the region on an annual basis.

“At the moment, the GCC imports 90-100 percent of its tropical fruit needs. There are ways for increasing local production but India, and the other countries surrounding the region, will continue being natural supply hubs,” said Wittwer.

Innoterra is next looking at cultivating Basmati and non-Basmati rice in India but Wittwer said it would not be feasible to produce the grain in the UAE given what a water-intensive crop it is.

Last month, it was announced that FreshToHome, the India-based online fresh food major, will receive financial and non-financial incentives from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to develop projects in the UAE capital.

Agricultural technology (AgTech) innovations such as drip irrigation and sensors have made it easy to control water usage in irrigation

Abu Dhabi has been investing heavily into AgTech, individually partnering with India’s FreshToHome, Pure Harvest and Nanoracks in December last year, giving them financial and non-financial incentives totalling AED152 million ($41 million) to expand their operations in Abu Dhabi, enabling regulations to drive cutting-edge innovation across the entire agriculture value chain.

In a global first, the UAE government appointed a food security minister in 2017. Mariam Al-Mheri’s goal is to increase domestic food production by 30 percent by 2021 and give the local processing industry, which produces six million tonnes of food annually, the ability to triple output if needed.