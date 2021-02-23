New UAE seafood processing facility aims to process quarter of country’s consumption needs

International Holding Company launched on Tuesday an AED 200 million facility to process, store and distribute a quarter of the seafood consumed in the UAE as the country aims to increase local food production.

Operated by IHC’s subsidiary Asmak, the new seafood facility is the largest in the Middle East and is designed to support the UAE’s food security aims, providing products to millions of consumers in the UAE and the region.

Asmak will process an initial 40,000 tons of seafood annually through the facility, with the scope to increase capacity to 60,000 tons.

Annual seafood consumption in the UAE is currently approximately 270,000 tons.

The UAE aims to rank in the top 10 countries globally for food security by 2021, up from its current ranking of 21, and supply chain disruptions during the pandemic last year have only highlighted the need for this.

Enhancing the capacity of the UAE’s aquaculture and fisheries sector is an important aspect of the country’s National Food Security Strategy, especially since the Emirates’ population consumes around 30 kilograms per person each year, above the global average of 20.5 kilograms.

“IHC is increasing its investments in sectors of strategic importance to the UAE and we expect our future growth to be closely aligned with the economic ambitions of the country. Our new state-of-the-art facility supports our community of local farmers, suppliers and consumers, and provides significant scope for future growth,” said Mamoon Othman, CEO of IHC Food.

Saud Abu Alshawareb, managing director of Dubai Industrial City, said Asmak’s processing “will add significant value to the UAE’s ongoing vision to create a highly diversified, knowledge and innovation-based economy.”

In December last year, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) approved five investment projects worth AED524 million ($142.6 million) to establish fish, vegetable, fruit, cattle and poultry farms.

The projects will be built on a total land and sea area of approximately four million square meters and will be developed by private sector companies as part of ADAFSA’s efforts to increase farming projects and achieve sustainable agricultural development in Abu Dhabi.

ADAFSA said it has signed two Musataha contracts with Aqua Fishers Company and Mirak Agricultural Services Company.