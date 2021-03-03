Saudi retail majors to invest in UK fast fashion e-commerce platform

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co, the Saudi-based franchise retailer, and Arabian Centres Company, which operates shopping malls in the kingdom have announced that they will acquire a combined 51 percent stake in Vogacloset, a UK-based online fast fashion platform.

The buyers will acquire 41.2 percent of Vogacloset’s existing shares based on a pre-money valuation of $60 million, subject to an earn-out structure conditional on certain growth thresholds.

In addition, $12 million will be injected into the capital of Vogacloset to further develop its presence in the Saudi market, accelerate the growth of its active customer base and support the integration of Alhokair brands and ACC tenant brands onto the e-commerce platform.

Vogacloset offers more than 400 brands in the Middle East.

According to a statement, it is envisaged that Vogacloset will be integrated with a joint venture established by the buyers to support the development of future opportunities. Plans already in the pipeline include the launch of a loyalty programme, along with a consumer finance offering.

Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Alhokair, said: “Our investment in an online fashion and beauty platform of Vogacloset’s calibre is a significant milestone in our transformation and represents an exciting opportunity. This strategic investment in a sizeable and profitable regional e-commerce player is the most direct route for Alhokair to extend its leadership position in its core Saudi market – from offline to the online space, while safeguarding our competitive market position.

“We remain committed to our digital integration programme and transition to a lifestyle retailer of choice. Through Vogacloset’s platform, we look forward to introducing a range of brands online that is unmatched in the Saudi retail space, addressing our growing customer demand for a genuinely omnichannel experience, and giving our brands extended reach.”

Faisal Al Jedaie, CEO of ACC, added: “In line with our ambition to create Saudi Arabia’s first specialised digital retail platform, the partnership with Vogacloset will greatly enhance convenience and engagement for tenants and customers. The JV will add value to ACC by enabling us to offer a more holistic proposition for all our mall tenants, by giving their brands an improved online presence.”

Hanin Hamarneh, CEO of Vogacloset, said: “Partnering with Alhokair and ACC in Saudi Arabia, our key market, is a strategic leap for Vogacloset… This partnership, and the new investment that it will bring, will support and accelerate the execution of our very ambitious growth plans in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, and will help us to rapidly expand the market for our suppliers’ products.”

Vogacloset will continue to operate independently and the transaction is expected to be completed by end of June, a statement said.