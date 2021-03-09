Agthia Group sees annual profits slide 74% despite increased revenues

Abu Dhabi-based Agthia Group saw its net profits fall by over 74 percent in 2020, despite registering increased year-on-year revenues.

The leading regional food and beverage company revealed net profits of AED34.5 million ($9.4 million) in its latest financial results, down from AED137 million ($37.3 million) in 2019.

The group underwent major changes in 2020 including the appointment of a new board, CEO and new top team additions.

Net revenues reached AED2.06 billion ($561 million) in 2020, a 1.1 percent year-on-year growth from the previous year.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, chairman, Agthia Group, said: “Agthia’s financial results for 2020 are a good indication of the Group’s unwavering ability to maintain its market leadership and increase revenue even amid a challenging year.”

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, chairman, Agthia Group.

Throughout the year, Agthia made a number of acquisitions including Al Foah, the world’s largest date processing and packaging brand, and Al Faysal Bakery & Sweets, one of Kuwait’s leading industrial bakeries. The group also signed a UAE distribution partnership agreement with VOSS of Norway AS.

Alan Smith, chief executive officer, Agthia Group, said: “2020 was a challenging year but we remained agile and resilient to counteract potential setbacks. We adopted a prudent policy to improve supply chain and delivery, and following a strategic review, we decided to move Agthia more into the consumer product space. Our recent M&As are an indication of this change.

“As we introduce new businesses into the organisation, our intention is to create an integrated business, which provides us revenue and cost synergies, and improves the long-term quality of earnings. We remain optimistic with our strategic direction and look forward to a continued positive trend.”

The group’s agri-business brought in AED935 million ($254.6 million) revenue, a 4.9 percent year-on-year growth, mainly driven by the flour segment, which registered a top line growth of 11 percent.

Alan Smith, chief executive officer, Agthia Group.

Water & beverage brought in AED799 million ($217.6 million) in revenue, with the five-gallon business registering growth at 7.8 percent due to higher demand from homes. All of Agthia’s water portfolio – Al Ain Water, Al Bayan and Alpin – maintained their market leadership at respective 27 and 24 percent volume and value shares, despite the 10.9 percent decline in the overall market size of bottled water in the UAE during 2020 versus the previous year, according to an AC Nielsen retail audit report.

The food segment, meanwhile, recorded a significant year-on-year growth of 32 percent, bringing in revenues of AED327 million ($89 million).

The group’s total assets as of December 31, 2020 stood at AED3.1 billion ($844 million).