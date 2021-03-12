60 years on: from ‘The Frozen Chicken’ to Spinneys

Spinneys, the leading supermarket brand, is celebrating 60 years of doing business in the UAE this month and to mark the milestone is launching a new campaign.

The grocery major, which started life in Deira in 1961 known as The Frozen Chicken, today operates 65 stores across the UAE.

“As we reach this 60-year milestone, with immense pride in who we have become, we look back at our journey and appreciate how lucky we are to have been part of the UAE’s story and community. We have walked the entrepreneurial road and built a legacy here in the UAE,” said Ali Albwardy, chairman of Albwardy Investments and owner of Spinneys.

The first customer at its first supermarket in what is now known as Al Nasr Square was the late Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Rashed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who bought a bottle of grenadine.

At that time, locals referred to Spinneys as the The Frozen Chicken as it was the only retailer to sell frozen chickens from a chiller van.

Such innovation has remained as Spinneys continues to keep pace with changes in cooking trends and the emergence of new products worldwide, said Albwardy.

“Innovation is part of the UAE’s DNA, and this has inspired our ethos at Spinneys to always innovate and offer our customers the very best products. Supporting our community also lies at the core of our values and, as one of the country’s leading supermarket brands, we know we have the responsibility to always add more value through our work. We would also not be where are today without our dedicated staff – their talent and invaluable support are key to our long-term growth,” added Albwardy.

As well as supporting local food producers within the region, the company has developed a comprehensive network of reputable suppliers around the world.

It also founded the Spinneys UAE Farmers Club in 2015 which comprises eight growers and producers who are devoted to developing sustainable farming.

Albwardy said the Covid-19 pandemic has been the biggest stress test the F&B industry has ever had to endure, and despite some very challenging times, Spinneys has continued to grow with the launch an incubator programme for local F&B brands in support of the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy.

Participation surpassed Spinneys’ expectations with more than 160 local businesses entering submissions of an exceptionally high standard. Today, 16 micro suppliers are now listed in store, and another two companies have been accepted into its product development programme.

The launch of an e-commerce offering was another direct response to consumers’ changing preference to shop for groceries online and Spinneys anticipates demand for online grocery will continue to gather pace and during 2021.

Spinneys’ 60-year anniversary celebrations will kick-off with the launch of a new short film this month, followed by a series of events throughout the year.

This includes a bake-off where Spinneys will attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the world’s biggest honey cake – a favourite own-brand bakery classic that has been enjoyed by customers for years.